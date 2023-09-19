NULASTIN Unveils Remarkable Hair Growth Outcomes from Two Groundbreaking Studies

Novel Elastaplex® Technology Clinically Proven to Anchor Root, Decrease Shedding and Enhance Hair Health

BOULDER, Colo., Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NULASTIN®, a leading innovator in elastin replenishment and science-backed hair care brand, unveils the results of two comprehensive studies focused on their hair growth topical products. These studies demonstrate the extreme efficacy of NULASTIN's Vibrant Scalp Treatment, Lash Follicle Fortifying Serum and Brow Shape Altering Serum for enhancing hair fullness, thickness, and shine, as well as lash and brow volume and density, with the brand's novel Elastaplex® technology.

NULASTIN Clinical Study Results

Elastaplex® Technology features a proprietary bioengineered elastin complex – a revolutionary biodesigned protein which anchors hair follicles and nourishes the hair at the root to promote growth. NULASTIN is the first and only company to focus on the elastin root system, protecting hair at the source.

NULASTIN's Vibrant Scalp Treatment study, conducted by Media Lab Science, reveals that in a 12-week period, study participants experienced up to a remarkable 43 percent improvement in hair fullness. Participants reported up to a 50 percent decrease in the appearance of thin/thinning hair, and, at the conclusion of the study, 85 percent of participants shared their satisfaction with overall growth and thickness.

The second study focused on NULASTIN's Lash Follicle Fortifying Serum and Brow Shape Altering Serum, with equally impressive outcomes. After 12-weeks, volunteers experienced up to 44 percent improvement in lash fullness, and 60 percent improvement in brow thickness and size. Subjects reported overwhelmingly positive self-perception results with an incredible 100 percent of participants noticing improvement in brow growth and lash length.

"These two studies reaffirm the transformative impact of NULASTIN's products on hair, lash, and brow growth," shares NULASTIN CEO and Founder, Leah Garcia. "No matter what tactics you turn to in promoting hair growth, if it's not anchored well to the root, the results won't be sustainable. We are proud to offer innovative solutions for long-lasting, healthy hair growth that empowers individuals to take control of their wellness journey and achieve new-found confidence."

NULASTIN hair growth solutions are available at www.nulastin.com.

About NULASTIN:
NULASTIN®, headquartered in Boulder, Colorado is the original, undisputed leader in helping people look and feel their best through novel elastin replenishment. The women-owned business is redefining what it means to be a beauty brand by focusing on performance-driven, scientifically-backed, ethically-derived results.

Media Contact: [email protected]

