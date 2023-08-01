NULASTIN® Welcomes Felipe Jimenez, PhD as Chief Science Officer

News provided by

NULASTIN

01 Aug, 2023, 08:00 ET

The Colorado based company taps leading global elastin expert to helm research and development alongside product innovation efforts

DENVER and BOULDER, Colo., Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NULASTIN®, the science-backed leading hair care brand known for its groundbreaking Elastaplex® Technology, is thrilled to welcome Felipe Jimenez, PhD, to the team as Chief Science Officer. The industry veteran will lead R&D and product innovation, bringing with him a packed resume within the personal care industry.

Continue Reading
Felipe Jimenez, NULASTIN Chief Science Officer
Felipe Jimenez, NULASTIN Chief Science Officer

As one of the world leaders in Elastin Discovery Science, Felipe, holds over 30 patents on elastin regeneration. He is passionate about bringing results-based hair and skin care products to market, continually researching and writing, as demonstrated by his 12 peer-reviewed, original research journal articles.

Formerly of Benchmark Cosmetic Laboratories (a KDC/One company) and Guthy-Renker, Jimenez boasts an impressive track record of building out robust technology pipelines and intellectual property portfolios for the development of high-value medical and personal care products.

With a proven track record of leading successful product development projects from concept to launch, as well as managing profitable regulatory affairs, R&D, and licensing operations, joining the NULASTIN® team came as a natural fit. Dr. Jimenez has spearheaded the novel technology used by the brand that supports the body's ability to anchor the hair follicle "bulb" to the scalp via the elastin root system, promoting natural hair growth with less shedding.

"This is a dream come true having Felipe as part of the NULASTIN® family, rounding out our C-Suite with another Hispanic industry innovator at the helm" said Leah Garcia, Founder and CEO. "As a science-backed company rooted in elastin replenishment, this partnership is pure perfection."

"I've been a long-time colleague of Leah's and have admired her speciality elastin focus at NULASTIN®. I look forward to bringing additional ideas and advancements to the table as we continue to build out a line of revolutionary products. This is just the beginning, as we combine forces to enter new markets and technologies," says Jimenez.

With Jimenez joining the leadership team, NULASTIN® will continue to disrupt the beauty industry through novel, clinically-proven, elastin replenishment products for lash, brow, hair, and skin through its bio-evolutionary Elastaplex®Technology that restores "the youth protein" elastin.

About NULASTIN®

NULASTIN®, headquartered in Boulder, Colorado is the original, undisputed leader in helping people look and feel their best through novel elastin replenishment. The women-owned business is redefining what it means to be a beauty brand by focusing on performance-driven, scientifically backed, ethically derived results.

CONTACT: [email protected]

SOURCE NULASTIN

Also from this source

NULASTIN® and HidrateSpark Announce 'Real Talk. Real Tips to Elevate Your Glow.'

NULASTIN® Selected as Finalist for Colorado Companies to Watch

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.