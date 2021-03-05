NuLeaf Naturals Announces National Pet Direct Partnership

NuLeaf Naturals Sales Director Christian Chambers states, "We are delighted to be partnering with Natural Pet Direct. This partnership will allow Nuleaf Naturals to build on our distribution footprint with specialty retailers in the greater New York area." Director Chambers continues, "At NuLeaf Naturals, we believe pets are family too and deserve the same high quality and effective relief as people. Partnering with Natural Pet Direct enables NuLeaf Naturals to make our Pet CBD Oil available to even more pet parents who are seeking natural relief for their pets."

"Natural Pet Direct is thrilled to welcome premier CBD company NuLeaf Naturals to our family, as they mirror our company's commitment to quality, efficacy, and an unwavering commitment to pet health and wellness," states Robert Tucker, Chief Executive Officer and Founder of Natural Pet Direct. "After researching many CBD companies and brands, NuLeaf Naturals is a great match for us and the retail customers we serve. We will work hard to provide exceptional education, training, and sales support to help drive more sales for NuLeaf Naturals serving pets and pet parents that demand and deserve the best."

Key Benefits of NuLeaf Naturals Full Spectrum Pet CBD Oil

Hemp is the only ingredient: Full Spectrum Hemp Extract, Virgin Hemp Seed Oil

Full Spectrum CBD Oil: NuLeaf Naturals' CBD oil is a whole-plant extract containing a full spectrum of naturally occurring synergistic cannabinoids and terpenes.

Committed to Safety, Quality and Consistency: NuLeaf Naturals' products are cGMP certified demonstrating they are produced in accordance with Good Manufacturing Practices. The facility is ISO certified ensuring the products consistently meet the highest regulatory requirements.

Lab Verified: To ensure a safe, consistent, and effective product, NuLeaf Naturals uses independent labs to confirm their cannabinoid products are free from pesticides, herbicides, heavy metals, and mycotoxins.

About NuLeaf Naturals

Founded in 2014 by a group of health-conscious plant medicine aficionados, NuLeaf Naturals is one of America's leading cannabinoid companies. The company vision is to continue to develop premium cannabinoid wellness products that promote a healthy body and mind for people and pets. NuLeaf Naturals CBD oil is made from organic ingredients and contains all the synergistic cannabinoids, terpenes, essential oils, and other beneficial phytonutrients of the original plant. The brand is committed to providing the highest quality products in their most pure and simple form. For more information

About Natural Pet Direct: Natural Pet Direct was founded to put the relationships back between pet stores, distributors, and brands. Our goal is to provide white glove service that carries a variety of wholesome, nutritious, and innovative products. We are different from other distributors in that we provide the following benefits: Consistency and Transparency - list pricing (all stores will be provided the same price) and in how they are treated (we will never give larger stores preferential treatment, and treat every client with the same outstanding customer service); Easy Returns – We will work with you to help move your products or we will take them back with NO restocking fees; Clear Communication – We will always let our customers know about specials, discounts, out of stock items, and dates of availability for new or restocked items; Personalized Customer Service – In most instances, delivering your order by our reps provides the opportunity to make sure stock is displayed and / or rotated properly and product will move off the shelves; Education - By teaching the products, this allows the stores to become an expert with the products and will provide the store owners with knowledge on recommending the products and increasing sales; and Best In Show Products - All of our products are researched and selected because of their innovation and uniqueness in the pet industry. For more info about Natural Pet Direct, please visit www.naturalpetdirect.com.

