NuLeaf Naturals Continues Expansion in Sprouts Farmers Market

NuLeaf Naturals CEO Ian Kelly states, "NuLeaf Naturals is excited to cultivate our partnership with the Sprouts Farmers Market brand. We have maintained our commitment to creating the highest-quality CBD products, with consumer safety and transparency at the core of that promise. With this union, Sprouts is helping us further our mission as we help them to fulfill theirs – 'to inspire, educate and empower every person to eat healthier and live a better life'."

The inclusion in the additional stores paves the way for the line of next-generation, plant-based products to be more readily available nationwide. At this time, the following products will be available to purchase in-store:

Full Spectrum CBD Oil 300mg/5mL

Full Spectrum CBD Oil 900mg/15mL

Full Spectrum CBD Softgels 300mg/20 Softgels

NuLeaf Naturals has become a market leader in premium hemp extracts to promote a healthy body and mind. Founded in 2014, NuLeaf Naturals is an established industry innovator, evidenced by their exclusive Full Spectrum Multicannabinoid™– a balanced formula designed to promote wellbeing. This daily blend contains several essential cannabinoids – CBD, CBG, CBN, and CBC – in equal amounts to supercharge the endocannabinoid system. Further, they are among the few brands on the market currently offering a plant-based softgel.

For more information and to sample their products, visit the NuLeaf Naturals at booth 3456 at Natural Products Expo West until March 12, and use their store locator to find NuLeaf Naturals' products in a Sprouts store near you.

About NuLeaf Naturals

NuLeaf Naturals is one of America's top pioneering cannabinoid companies. NuLeaf Naturals facilities are ISO-certified and products are manufactured in accordance with current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP), and all products are third-party lab tested for purity.

Since 2014 NuLeaf Naturals has been committed to creating the world's highest quality cannabinoid products in their most pure and potent form. The company's vision is to pave the way for a line of cannabinoid wellness products that promote a healthy body and mind. Our ultimate goal is to help people and their loved ones live a happier, healthier life.

Media Contact

Matt Kovacs

[email protected]

SOURCE NuLeaf Naturals