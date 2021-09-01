NuLeaf Naturals Earns B Corp Certification

B Lab, the verifying body behind B Corp, conducted a rigorous and comprehensive evaluation of NuLeaf Naturals' business practices, products, and adherence to its comprehensive standards. B Corp is comprised of more than 4,000 businesses in over 74 countries across 150 industries, all united to balance purpose with profit. NuLeaf Naturals, along with other companies in the B Corp community such as Patagonia and Ben & Jerry's, is committed to considering the impact each decision it makes has on employees, customers, suppliers, community, and the environment.

"Achieving B Corp certification was important to NuLeaf Naturals because it aligns with our commitment to creating the highest quality products while reaching the highest verified standards of social and environmental performance, transparency, and accountability," said Ian Kelly, NuLeaf Naturals' Chief Executive Officer.

"We are pleased to welcome NuLeaf Naturals into our global community of businesses committed to making positive change for people and the planet," said Lindsey Wilson, Manager of Business Development at B Lab U.S. & Canada. "B Corp's goal of using business as a force for good aligns with NuLeaf Naturals' mission of helping people live a healthier happier lifestyle."

About NuLeaf Naturals

NuLeaf Naturals is one of America's top pioneering cannabinoid companies. Since 2014, NuLeaf Naturals has been committed to creating the world's highest quality cannabinoid products in their most pure and potent form. The company's vision is to continue to develop premium cannabinoid wellness products that promote a healthy body and mind.

Visit nuleafnaturals.com or email [email protected]. Wholesale inquiries are welcome.

About B Corporations™

Certified B Corporations are for-profit companies that use the power of business to build a more inclusive and sustainable economy. They meet the highest verified standards of social and environmental performance, transparency, and accountability. To date, there are over 4,000 B Corps in 150 industries in 74 countries around the world.

About B Lab™

B Lab is transforming the global economy to benefit all people, communities, and the planet. A leader in economic systems change; our global network creates standards, policies, and tools for business and we certify companies, known as B Corps, who are leading the way.

SOURCE NuLeaf Naturals