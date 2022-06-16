NuLeaf Naturals Expands as More Retailers Include Their Line of Next Generation Cannabinoid Products

"NuLeaf Naturals is excited to offer a greater range of our products in grocery stores and natural markets that expand consumers' choices when it comes to their health and wellness," states NuLeaf Naturals CEO Ian Kelly. He continues, "As more retailers discover the benefits of our wellness products, we are confident our various cannabinoid lines will be more accessible nationwide."

With NuLeaf Naturals, consumers can benefit from full spectrum cannabinoid formulas – CBD, CBC, CBG and CBN in their preferred form – oils, softgels or topical. Many customers report improved general well-being, relief from pain and inflammation, cognitive support, increased gut health and enhanced sleep.

Alternatively, consumers can also have an all-in-one "multivitamin of cannabinoid wellness". Nuleaf Naturals' newest product, the world's first Full Spectrum Multicannabinoid™, is a comprehensive formula designed to elevate health and well-being. This daily blend contains several essential cannabinoids – CBD, CBC, CBG and CBN – in equal amounts to supercharge the endocannabinoid system.

The inclusion of next-generation, plant-based cannabinoid products speaks to growing popularity amongst consumers. As the general public learns more about the benefits of naturally-derived cannabinoid products, NuLeaf Naturals expects to be more readily available nationwide. At this time, the following retailers are the latest group of early adopters to feature the line of Multicannabinoid™, CBG, CBC, and CBN options from the market leader of premium hemp extracts.

Southern California

Mother's Market & Kitchen

Ramona Family Naturals

Organic Roots

Vitamin City Health Food

Pacific Northwest

New Seasons Market

Midwest

GreenAcres Market

Zerbo's Market

Jungle Jim's International Market

Suzanne's

Vitamins Plus

Hawaii

Down to Earth Ogranic & Natural

Mana Foods

NuLeaf Naturals facilities are ISO certified, products are manufactured according to current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP) and all batches are third-party lab tested for potency and purity. For more information, visit nuleafnaturals.com and use their store locator to find NuLeaf Naturals' products in stores near you.

About NuLeaf Naturals

NuLeaf Naturals is one of America's top pioneering cannabinoid companies. Since 2014, NuLeaf Naturals has been committed to creating the world's highest quality cannabinoid products in their most pure and potent form. The company's vision is to pave the way for a line of cannabinoid wellness products that promote a healthy body and mind. NuLeaf Naturals' ultimate goal is to help people and their loved ones live a happier, healthier life.

Media Contact

Matt Kovacs

Blaze PR

[email protected]

(310) 395-5050

