NuLeaf Naturals Expands with Innovative Gummy Line

CBD and 3:1 CBD:CBN ratio gummies are the brand's two newest products for consumer wellness needs

DENVER, Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NuLeaf Naturals – the market leader of premium hemp extracts – has announced a new line of products – gummies! The gummies, which are made with organic ingredients and additive-free, are now available in Full Spectrum CBD and a 3:1 Full Spectrum CBD:CBN ratio. E ach gummy is made from 100% plant-based ingredients, further contributing to the brand's goal of offering a wider range of products to both new and existing consumers.

NuLeaf Naturals CEO Ian Kelly elaborates, "We are excited to add gummies to our current portfolio of products. At NuLeaf Naturals, we are committed to creating safe, consistent and effective products, using third-party testing to ensure purity and potency in every bottle." He continues, "We are confident that our two latest offerings will meet the rigorous standards we've set for ourselves and that our customers have come to expect."

CBD gummies offer all of the benefits of CBD and CBN oil, such as helping reduce pain and inflammation, and supporting sleep, but in a more pleasing to the palate and convenient form. Just like the gummy bears many people enjoyed as children (and may still enjoy as adults), cannabinoid gummies are appealing for their shapes, colors and texture. Not to mention, the delicious, fruity taste softens the grassy or earth-like flavor typically associated with CBD extracts. For those with more sensitive palates, the flavor alone makes CBD gummies the obvious choice when starting a cannabinoid regimen.

The Full Spectrum CBD hemp supplement includes 30mg per serving and comes in the flavors of Blueberry, Lemon, Strawberry, and Orange, while the Full Spectrum CBD:CBN is a three to one CBD to CBN ratio with 40mg per serving, and is currently offered in Mixed Berry and Goji Berry. The latter was also specifically designed as a natural sleep remedy.

Desperate for a good night's rest, more and more consumers have been turning to CBD and CBN gummies for their sleep problems – especially as natural wellness trends have increased since the pandemic. NuLeaf Naturals' full-spectrum CBD:CBN gummies are some of the most potent gummies on the market, with each gummy containing 15 mg of CBD and 5mg of CBN to help consumers snag some well-earned z's.

The established industry innovator and producer of organic cannabinoid products also offers a range of cannabinoid products in the form of oils (for people and pets) and plant-based softgels. In addition, NuLeaf Naturals' facilities are ISO certified and its products are manufactured according to current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP).

For more information, visit nuleafnaturals.com and use their store locator to find NuLeaf Naturals' products near you.

About NuLeaf Naturals

NuLeaf Naturals is one of America's top pioneering cannabinoid companies. Since 2014, NuLeaf Naturals has been committed to creating the world's highest quality cannabinoid products in their most pure and potent form. The company's vision is to pave the way for a line of cannabinoid wellness products that promote a healthy body and mind. NuLeaf Naturals' ultimate goal is to help people and their loved ones live a happier, healthier life.

