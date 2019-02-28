NuLeaf Naturals, Leading Provider of CBD Wellness Products, Expands Nationally to 1,600+ Retail Locations; Will Feature Brand at Natural Products Expo West

The brand was founded in 2014 and has national distribution in more than 1,600 retail locations across the United States including New Seasons Market in Oregon, Westerly Natural Market in New York, Jungle Jim's in Ohio, Alfalfa's Market in Colorado, and many other prominent natural products stores nationwide. For retail locations, visit here .

"NuLeaf is our most popular CBD product," said Organic Food Depot Manager Jim Jacobs "We love it." Westerly Market located in the heart of New York City echoed similar thoughts, "NuLeaf is our best-selling CBD oil brand." According to New Seasons Market, "Customers love that the product is highly concentrated and contains no additives."

Wholesale inquiries are welcome. Please contact NuLeaf Naturals, tel 720.372.4842, email contact@nuleafnaturals.com

Visit NuLeaf Naturals and sample its full line of CBD wellness products and dietary supplements at Booth N1735, North Hall, in the Hot Products section at Natural Products Expo West, March 6-8, 2019, at the Anaheim Convention Center in Anaheim, CA.

About NuLeaf Naturals

Founded in 2014 by a group of health-conscious plant medicine aficionados, NuLeaf Naturals is one of America's top pioneering hemp companies. The company vision is to continue to create cannabinoid wellness products that promote a healthy body and mind and to help people and their loved ones live a happier, healthier life. NuLeaf Naturals CBD oil is 100% organic and contains all the synergistic cannabinoids, terpenes, essential oils, and other beneficial phytonutrients of the original plant. The brand is committed to providing the highest quality products in their most pure and simple form. Visit www.NuLeafNaturals.com, email contact@NuLeafNaturals.com.

SOURCE NuLeaf Naturals

Related Links

http://nuleafnaturals.com

