NuLeaf Naturals Leads the Cannabinoid Revolution with New Multicannabinoid Formula

NuLeaf Naturals is a market leader in the production and distribution of premium cannabinoid wellness products with over six years of commercial success. "NuLeaf Naturals has always been positioned to capitalize on the growing cannabinoid supplement market," said CEO Ian Kelly. "From the day the company was first founded, our mission remains to help people and their loved ones live a happier and healthier life."

The Cannabis plant contains more than one hundred known cannabinoids that are currently being scientifically investigated for numerous health benefits. These cannabinoids interact with receptors located throughout the body that are part of the endocannabinoid system, which is involved in a variety of physiological processes. Cannabinoids work synergistically with each other and are more effective when they are found together versus when they are isolated. This is known as the entourage effect and NuLeaf Naturals has implemented this knowledge into their product lineup.

"Recent breakthroughs in the extraction and production of cannabinoids have allowed us for the first time to be able to market and distribute these products consistently at scale. Our cGMP certified facilities enable us to manufacture groundbreaking cannabinoid formulations while exceeding the highest levels of regulatory requirements," said CEO Ian Kelly.

About NuLeaf Naturals

NuLeaf Naturals is one of America's top pioneering cannabinoid companies. Since 2014, NuLeaf Naturals has been committed to creating the world's highest quality cannabinoid products in their most pure and potent form. The company's vision is to continue to develop premium cannabinoid wellness products that promote a healthy body and mind.

Visit nuleafnaturals.com or email [email protected]. Wholesale inquiries are welcome.

SOURCE NuLeaf Naturals

Related Links

http://nuleafnaturals.com

