NuLife Ventures Introduces PEMF Therapy Device, Sedona Face

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., Dec. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The benefits of PEMF (Pulsed Electro-Magnetic Field) therapy is no secret among wellness experts with a four-year study conducted by NASA to understand its benefits and effects on human wellbeing. NuLife Ventures introduces a portable and affordable PEMF therapy device called the Sedona Face.

Sedona Face

Sedona Face uses advanced modern technology to treat the face with PEMF therapy. The device's possible anti-aging benefits may come from increased blood circulation and increased saturation of oxygen and other nutrients helping damaged cells become rejuvenated. Increased oxygen can also help create new healthy cells.

"I like to see copious amounts of science," Bill Sickert, a member of the Scientific Advisory Board for NuLife Ventures, said regarding PEMF therapy and the Sedona Face. "There are about 2000 double-blind studies including an extensive study from NASA to support the health benefits of PEMF technology. The Sedona Face delivers these benefits remarkably well in a package useable by most anyone."

The natural and holistic PEMF therapy provided by Sedona Face can replace Botox and other invasive anti-aging products. Non-invasive technologies are preferred by many health professionals to improve cell viability, enhanced tissue function, and to slow down the aging process at the cellular level.

"This technology has been automated to the point we can access it on the go," said Dr. Joey Bird, co-founder, and Chair of the Scientific Advisory Board for NuLife Ventures. "To have the wide-ranging benefits of a product like Sedona Face available as a portable device is wonderful."

Sedona Face is available from NuLife Ventures' Independent Brand Partners.

More information on Sedona Face can be found at https://nulifeventures.com/.

About NuLife Ventures

NuLife Ventures' mission is to harness advanced technologies to redefine health and longevity. We represent best-in-class products that enable people to lead longer, healthier lives.

Information on NuLife Ventures and other products can be found at https://nulifeventures.com.

Disclaimer: Products sold by NuLife Ventures are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

