NuLife Ventures Offers Exclusive Nitric Oxide Booster

vNox+ was carefully crafted for NuLife Ventures to support the production of nitric oxide in the body. The discovery that nitric oxide is a signaling molecule in the cardiovascular system whereby dilating blood vessels was awarded a Nobel Prize in 1998. This discovery revolutionized cardiovascular medicine by opening up new avenues of potential therapies and treatments.

Since the discovery was honored by the Nobel committee, it has become evident that nitric oxide also protects the heart, stimulates the brain, kills bacteria, and plays an important role in the protection against the onset and progression of cardiovascular disease.

"It's no secret that many people are focused on improving their health and wellness. One of the easiest and most effective ways to improve general health, especially in older people, is to increase blood flow," said Bill Resides, CEO of NuLife Ventures. "Improving nitric oxide levels in the blood is a well-established method. With the other benefits of nitric oxide such as improved cognitive ability and increased energy levels, our vNox+ supplement makes perfect sense. We're proud to offer such a product."

vNox+ is a proprietary blend of natural ingredients to boost nitric oxide. Benefits include:

Vitamin C : Supports nitric oxide production and a healthy immune system

: Supports nitric oxide production and a healthy immune system Folate : Supports the production of red and white blood cells in bone marrow

: Supports the production of red and white blood cells in bone marrow Calcium : Enables blood to clot and heart to beat in addition to building bone

: Enables blood to clot and heart to beat in addition to building bone ViNitrox ™ : Linked to the production of nitric oxide which promotes healthy blood flow and increased physical endurance

: Linked to the production of nitric oxide which promotes healthy blood flow and increased physical endurance Beetroot Extract : Possibly supports blood circulation reducing blood pressure and lowering the risk of diabetes

: Possibly supports blood circulation reducing blood pressure and lowering the risk of diabetes L-Citrulline : Supports the production of nitric oxide for blood flow, possibly reduces blood pressure, and increases cognitive ability

: Supports the production of nitric oxide for blood flow, possibly reduces blood pressure, and increases cognitive ability Coenzyme Q10 : Acts as an antioxidant, can lower blood pressure, and benefit heart health

: Acts as an antioxidant, can lower blood pressure, and benefit heart health Pine Bark Extract : May be effective for increased circulation, asthma, skin health, and others including acting as an anti-inflammatory

: May be effective for increased circulation, asthma, skin health, and others including acting as an anti-inflammatory Pomegranate Fruit Extract: May help increase blood flow and lower blood pressure, acts as a potent antioxidant, and has anti-inflammatory qualities

This product along with other products from NuLife Ventures is designed with real science to produce real benefits. vNox+ is made with a host of natural extracts and other ingredients that were hand-picked for nitric oxide production and promote healthy blood flow.

"The science is clear that nitric oxide production is important to healthy blood flow in the circulator system," said Dr. Joey Bird, co-founder, and Chair of Scientific Advisory Board for NuLife Ventures. "Healthy blood flow is a key factor to overall wellbeing including heart health, physical performance and endurance, cognitive ability, and healing. Taking a supplement for nitric oxide may be more important as we age."

