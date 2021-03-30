NuLink, Powered by WOW! Internet, Begins to Rebuild its Network After Tornado Causes Significant Damage

NEWNAN, Ga., March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WOW! Internet, Cable & Phone (NYSE: WOW), operating as NuLink in Newnan, Georgia, is taking swift action to repair damage caused to its network by last week's tornado and at this time has restored all services to approximately one-third of the company's customers.

NuLink engineers and field technicians have assessed the damage in the area and are repairing multiple fiber connections in order to restore network connectivity. Full restoration of the network is anticipated once debris is removed, the area is deemed safe by local authorities for our repair crews to gain access, and as commercial power is brought back online.

"We are deeply saddened by the devastation left behind by the tornado in Newnan. Our hearts go out to this community," said Teresa Elder, CEO at WOW!. "We know how important it is to have access to the internet in the aftermath of a natural disaster and our teams are working with the community to restore services as quickly and as safely as possible."

NuLink, powered by WOW! Internet, has made available free community WiFi hotspots in strategic locations in Newnan to help residents connect with critical services, work, school and friends and family, and to file insurance claims. The free community WiFi hotspots can be found at the following locations:

CEC Education Center - 160 MLK Jr. Dr. Newnan, GA 30263

160 MLK Jr. Dr. 30263 Newnan Chamber of Commerce - 23 Bullsboro Dr. Newnan, GA 30263

The best way for customers to get the latest information on the outages is to visit NuLink's service outage update page at NuLink.com.

NuLink is required by law to follow all emergency management procedures and evacuation mandates issued by the state; however, all storm-related repairs will be prioritized and resolved, as soon as it is safe for NuLink engineers to do so.

About WOW! Internet, Cable & Phone

WOW! is one of the nation's leading broadband providers, with an efficient, high-performing network that passes three million residential, business and wholesale consumers. WOW! provides services in 19 markets, primarily in the Midwest and Southeast, including Illinois, Michigan, Indiana, Ohio, Maryland, Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina, Florida and Georgia. With an expansive portfolio of advanced services, including high-speed Internet services, cable TV, phone, business data, voice, and cloud services, the company is dedicated to providing outstanding service at affordable prices. WOW! also serves as a leader in exceptional human resources practices, having been recognized by the National Association for Business Resources for seven years as a Best & Brightest Company to Work For, winning the award for the last three consecutive years. Visit wowway.com for more information.

SOURCE WideOpenWest, Inc.

Related Links

wowway.com

