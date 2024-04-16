Nullmax Delivers Reliable Autonomous Driving Solution to Top China's OEM

FREMONT, Calif., April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nullmax, a leading autonomous driving company, has recently announced the successful delivery of its MaxDrive autonomous driving solution to one of China's top OEMs.

Nullmax is at the forefront of developing innovative solutions for autonomous driving. With a commitment to safety, efficiency, and performance, Nullmax's technologies are designed to meet the diverse needs of OEMs and end users alike.

The MaxDrive is the world's first 8 TOPS solution capable of full-scene driving and parking. This autonomous driving solution is powered by a single TDA4 chip and utilizes front-view and fisheye cameras to achieve a range of ADAS (Advanced Driver-Assistance Systems) functions, including Highway NOP (Navigate on Pilot), and Home-Zone Parking

This delivery to a top Chinese automaker signifies a strong endorsement of Nullmax's autonomous driving technology, showcasing the maturity of Nullmax's Products and its leading position in commercial advancement.

About Nullmax

Founded in 2016 in Silicon Valley, Nullmax specializes in vision-based autonomous driving and has established itself as a leader in the industry with its advanced ADAS/AD technology. The company offers a range of intelligent driving solutions for OEMs and Tier 1 suppliers.

In addition to its technological advancements, Nullmax secured $110 million in funding last year to scale up its mass production and deepen its technological research and development. The company has established mass production partnerships with many global automakers and Tier 1 suppliers to bring its mature solutions and advanced technologies to the global market.

CONTACT:

Tingting Zhu

Marketing Diretor

[email protected]

Kevin Ji

PR Manager

[email protected]

SOURCE Nullmax