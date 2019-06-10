Nullmax Launches Complete Autonomous Driving System Solution for Mass Production

Currently, vehicle-dominated transportation systems are confronted with safety and efficiency problems. More specifically, traffic accidents, traffic jams, parking difficulty and environmental pollution are the major hurdles. According to a report by the 2018 World Health Organization (WHO), 1.35 million people die due to traffic accidents every year. These problems exist in China as well. Figures from Chinese institutions show that 13% of Chinese cities faced regular traffic jams and over 60% of Chinese cities experienced slow traffic during the rush hours in 2018.

Therefore, the transportation reform has become inevitable, in which autonomous driving will play an important role. As a complete solution for passenger vehicle, MAX can provide a full set of autonomous driving functions including Highway Pilot (HWP), Traffic Jam Pilot (TJP) and Autonomous Valet Parking (AVP). With automotive grade sensors, embedded chip, and standard-compliant software and algorithms, MAX makes autonomous driving more safe, efficient and affordable.

Besides various functions, the technologies are worth mentioning. MAX adopts a vision-based perception system of multi-sensor fusion, using camera, radar and ultrasonic sensor as the main sensors and carrying a driver monitoring system. Above all, all the software and algorithms developed by Nullmax independently make MAX stand out from the crowd. Apart from these sub-modules like perception fusion, planning and control, the unique MaxOS platform also helps MAX perform better.

As a systematic solution, MAX makes comprehensive consideration of ODD and OEDR, and has a fully complete operational mechanism including condition monitoring, alert system, takeover request, minimum risk condition, shadow system, etc. Moreover, MAX is a really reliable solution that takes functional safety, SOTIF and cybersecurity into consideration.

Xu Lei, CEO of Nullmax said, "We want to bring autonomous driving to our daily life in a safe, efficient and affordable way, and facilitate mobility revolution of safety and transportation through its popularization. With the launching of MAX, we take the first step to realize our dream. We believe MAX is a competitive solution to popularize autonomous driving in China, where mobility revolution has started."

During early demonstration and on-site driving tests, MAX left a deep impression of safety and comfort on the audience and experiencers, and received extensive recognition from automotive insiders by virtue of its engineering and producibility. With the autonomous driving function enabled, MAX performs like common drivers or even better in many cases.

In the next stage, Nullmax will provide MAX for Tier 1 and OEMs to facilitate the large-scale application of autonomous driving in China. It is predicted that mass production nomination of MAX will be made in 2019-2020, followed by the start of production (SOP) in 2021-2022 and continuous product optimization and upgrading in the next.

In addition, the mass production of MAX will help Nullmax expedite the commercialization of shared mobility. As Robo-taxi remains in exploratory stage of small-scale commercialization due to the safety and cost problems in the whole industry, Nullmax will keep optimizing its ongoing products and projects of shared mobility, improving their performance in safety and lowering their costs, with the help of MAX's practical experience in large-scale and safe operation.

It is obvious that a worldwide transportation revolution has started. As a tech company focusing on autonomous driving, Nullmax will continually promote large-scale commercialization of autonomous driving, providing more safe, efficient and affordable solution to build a smarter transportation system in future.

SOURCE Nullmax