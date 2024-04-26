Nullmax Showcases Comprehensive Autonomous Driving Solutions at Auto China 2024

FREMONT, Calif., April 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nullmax, an advanced autonomous driving company, is showcasing its innovative full-set of autonomous driving solutions at the 2024 Beijing International Automotive Exhibition (Auto China 2024), held at the China International Exhibition Center. The company is featuring its platform-based ADAS/AD products, MaxDrive series, which includes a variety of integrated driving and parking solutions designed to accelerate the mass production of autonomous driving globally.

The MaxDrive series aims to offer leading intelligent driving experiences and cost efficiency for all classes vehicles, adapting to a wide range of computing capacity and sensor configurations. With Nullmax's full-stack software, algorithms and the advanced BEV-AI technology architecture, MaxDrive has been able to deliver any type of self-driving application to worldwide automakers in a short time.

Comprehensive ADAS/AD Solutions for Various Needs

At the exhibition, Nullmax introduced four types of ADAS/AD solutions to cater to the diverse needs of OEMs for different vehicle classes. The solutions are designed to be more efficient, requiring significantly less computing power while still delivering superior performance.

It is seen that the automotive industry approaches a critical phase in the implementation of intelligent driving technologies. Towards this enormous demand, Nullmax is highlighting four key smart driving solutions at the exhibition, ranging from entry-level to advanced solution:

Smart Front Camera Solution : Utilizes a TI's 2 TOPS processor in a 1V configuration, scalable to 1V5R (1 camera and 5 MMW Radars); provides essential intelligent driving functions, including Intelligent Cruise Control and basic ADAS features, ensuring safety and comfort. This solution earned a five-star rating in the latest Euro NCAP and C-NCAP assessments.

: Utilizes a TI's 2 TOPS processor in a 1V configuration, scalable to 1V5R (1 camera and 5 MMW Radars); provides essential intelligent driving functions, including Intelligent Cruise Control and basic ADAS features, ensuring safety and comfort. This solution earned a five-star rating in the latest Euro NCAP and C-NCAP assessments. Basic Solution of Driving and Parking Integration : Features a TI's 4 TOPS processor in a 5V5R12U setup (5 cameras, 5 MMW Radars, 12 Ultrasonics), offering SAE L2 driving and parking functions, expandable to Navigate on Pilot (highway).

: Features a TI's 4 TOPS processor in a 5V5R12U setup (5 cameras, 5 MMW Radars, 12 Ultrasonics), offering SAE L2 driving and parking functions, expandable to Navigate on Pilot (highway). Standard Solution of Driving and Parking Integration : Employs a TI's 8 TOPS processor to provide ADAS functions such as Navigate on Pilot (highway), Home-Zone Park Assist.

: Employs a TI's 8 TOPS processor to provide ADAS functions such as Navigate on Pilot (highway), Home-Zone Park Assist. High-End Solution of Driving and Parking Integration: Utilizing a NVIDIA Orin chip in an 11V12U configuration, it operates without Lidar or HD-Maps, instead generating a local map on board in real time. This high-performance solution offers comprehensive driving and parking capabilities, including Navigate on Pilot for both urban and highway scenarios.

These solutions all use a single processor and do not require additional SoC or MCU, offering a notable cost advantage. Additionally, the integrated solutions of driving and parking can provide navigation function without the need for a high-precision positioning system.

Empowering Global Mass Production with Platform-Based Solutions

The MaxDrive series is tailored to meet the stringent vehicle development requirements around the world. Capable of achieving top-tier results in global assessments such as Euro NCAP, C-NCAP, etc.

Over the past two years, MaxDrive has secured a series of mass-production contracts, and delivered some ADAS/AD solutions. These deployments demonstrate the maturity and reliability of Nullmax's autonomous driving solutions.

As the automotive industry continues to evolve, Nullmax remains at the forefront of innovation, committed to bringing the benefits of autonomous driving to global consumers. Welcome to visit Nullmax's exhibit at E2-W03 booth in China International Exhibition Center (Shunyi). and experience the future of autonomous driving firsthand.

About Nullmax

Founded in 2016 in Silicon Valley, Nullmax specializes in vision-based autonomous driving and has established itself as a leader in the industry with its advanced ADAS/AD technology. The company offers a comprehensive range of intelligent driving solutions for OEMs and Tier 1 suppliers.

