Nullspace Delivers New Capabilities to Accelerate Large-Scale Antenna and Radar Simulations

New release delivers up to 100x faster frequency analysis and eliminates CAD cleanup bottleneck for complex RF system simulation

HUNTSVILLE, Ala., Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nullspace Inc., an engineering software company modernizing simulation software for mission-critical RF applications, today announced the newest release of its electromagnetic simulation suite. This release introduces new features designed to significantly speed up RF simulation times and streamline design workflows, thereby drastically reducing design cycles and time-to-market for new antenna and radar systems.

Newest release of Nullspace EM and Prep featuring AI-powered CAD cleanup for easier defeaturing and faster preparation for EM simulations. Full fidelity EM simulation results from the newest release of Nullspace EM of a quad helix antenna on a cubesat.

CAD Cleanup in Engineers' Hands

When designing new RF systems for satellites, communications systems, or defense applications, engineers must work with CAD design files that often include features that, although valuable for mechanical design, do not actually impact the RF performance. Those types of CAD features can unnecessarily and significantly slow down EM simulations and design iterations, often making the final RF analysis very challenging.

With legacy EM tools available on the market today, CAD files have to be transferred back and forth between mechanical design departments and RF engineers to properly clean up CAD files and prepare them for RF simulation. This was a lengthy, iterative, and cumbersome process, until today.

The new Nullspace Prep (part of the Nullspace RF tools suite) makes CAD clean-up accessible for RF engineers. The new NS Prep includes AI-based automation features that eliminate the need for unnecessary iterations between tools and departments, empowering RF engineers to quickly and efficiently prepare CAD files for simulations.

100x Faster Simulations with Fast Adaptive Frequency Sweeps

The new release of Nullspace EM is the first commercially available electromagnetic (EM) simulation tool to combine full-fidelity (high-accuracy) EM simulations, a compression algorithm, and Fast Adaptive Frequency Sweeps (FAFS) for up to 100x time savings for accurate, full-fidelity EM simulation results.

For many practical antenna and microwave applications, engineers need to analyze the performance of an RF device or system in a certain range of frequency. Previously, the engineer had to manually choose the frequency sample points of interest for simulation. This manual sampling was labor-intensive and could often cause engineers conducting the analysis to miss important artifacts (e.g., undesirable resonances).

The new FAFS feature enables "smart sampling" of frequencies using a physics-informed interpolation across the full range of the frequencies of interest. The user only needs to specify the "start" and "end" points for a frequency range, and Nullspace will do the rest. The combined power of Nullspace's proprietary matrix compression algorithm, combined with Fast Adaptive Frequency Sweeps, delivers 100x simulation speed-ups for applications such as wideband antenna on-body analysis, phased array performance, and other real-world RF system applications.

More Realistic RF Modeling

The addition of the Passive Circuit Loads feature in the new version of Nullspace EM empowers engineers to simulate a wider variety of realistic, large-scale phased arrays, while providing more design freedom during the design process of those complex RF systems.

This feature enables engineers using Nullspace EM to add electrically small impedance loads to models, which are very common in phased arrays and other RF devices/systems. Engineers can now analyze antenna terminations and tunable lumped circuit loads when designing advanced applications such as tunable leaky wave antennas and meta-surfaces. This feature allows for rapid optimization of impedance matching and analysis of system-level performance to improve accuracy and speed.

About Nullspace

Nullspace is redefining electromagnetic simulation for the next generation of mission-critical engineering. Nullspace develops full-fidelity, high-speed simulation software purpose-built for RF systems and quantum computing. Built on over a decade of DoD-validated technology, its solvers deliver breakthrough performance, enabling engineers to model larger, more complex designs than ever before without sacrificing accuracy. Nullspace solutions power innovation in aerospace, defense, 5G, spectrum management, and emerging quantum architectures. For more information, visit www.nullspaceinc.com.

