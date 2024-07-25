Nullspace Simulation Software Accelerating Quantum Computing Development

The newest release of the world's only commercial simulation software for extremely large-scale and rapid design and analysis of ion traps

Purpose-built simulation software for design and development of ion traps

Additional features, including planar and rotational symmetries and double ground plane symmetries, accelerate simulations and reduce memory requirements by 16X

Extended support for Red Hat Enterprise Linux 9 and Ubuntu

IRVINE, Calif., July 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nullspace, Inc., a Computer-Aided Engineering (CAE) software company, announced today the new release of Nullspace ES, the world's only commercial simulation software for extremely large scale, rapid, and accurate design and analysis of ion traps for quantum computing applications.

A Nullspace ES simulation showing how a potential "well" is formed in a ring ion trap to trap an ion. The image The first generation of a gold-coated 3D glass ion trap for quantum computing developed at Mainz University. Image courtesy of AG Schmidt-Keller group at Johannes Gutenberg Mainz University.

Historically, the lack of robust design tools and complex experiments, forced engineers to develop relatively simple ion trap architectures. Legacy simulation tools are not purpose-built for ion trap design, and lead to higher prototyping costs and longer production schedules and limiting the accuracy and scalability of ion trap designs, thus limiting advancements in quantum computing.

Nullspace ES was developed by top electromagnetics and ion-trap design experts. Today it is used by leading companies and universities spearheading innovation in ion trap-based technology for quantum computers.

"Nullspace ES has been a game-changer for our design work," says Dr. Björn Lekitsch, a researcher at the AG Quantum Group in Johannes Gutenberg Mainz University. "It allows us to simulate how our ion traps behave in order to calculate and predict the ion movement more precisely. With Nullspace ES software, we can explore the effects of varying geometries and configurations on the ion behavior, which is critical for enhancing the performance and scalability of our quantum computing systems."

The latest release of Nullspace ES, along with its CAD design and meshing companion tool, Nullspace Prep, includes a new, faster, and more efficient meshing algorithm. Meshing is a key step to ensure users obtain high accuracy results. Nullspace's meshing technology is tailored for the ion trap community and efficiency in both meshing time and meshing quality gives users confidence in high accuracy results leading to reduced prototyping demands.

Nullspace ES 2024 R1 provides powerful geometric symmetry features including planar and rotational symmetries. The new release adds double ground plane symmetries, and these features can be used in combination. Leveraging Nullspace's new symmetry workflows can speed up simulations and reduce memory requirements by factors of up to 16X for ion trap simulations.

The newest Nullspace ES release adds support for Red Hat Enterprise Linux 9, expanding support for all current Red Hat and Ubuntu-based Linux operating systems.

For more information on Nullspace ES visit: https://www.nullspaceinc.com/nullspace-es.

