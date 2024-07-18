Nulo Pays Tribute to Pets, Debuting Television Spot Showcasing the Role These Companions Play in the Lives of Elite Athletes

"Every Dream They Hold" Highlights the Unbreakable Bond and Mutual Support in Their Journey to Success

AUSTIN, July 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nulo, one of the nation's fastest-growing pet specialty food brands, is proud to debut its most inspiring broadcast spot yet, titled "Every Dream They Hold," based on its highly successful "Fuel Incredible" campaign. The campaign, which officially kicked off last fall, emphasizes the pivotal role pets play in the lives of elite athletes.

Experience the full interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/9280351-nulo-pet-food-every-dream-they-hold-elite-athletes/

Nulo's "Fuel Incredible" campaign is designed to highlight the profound connection between athletes and their pets, illustrating that success is not just measured in medals and titles, but in the shared journey of wellness and mutual support.

The campaign features a mix of digital media, print, and television ads. The cornerstone is a 60-second television spot that will appear on the networks of NBC Universal and ESPN, showcasing Nulo's team of athlete ambassadors and their pets, highlighting some of America's most decorated athletes, including Simone Biles, Caeleb Dressel, Gabby Thomas, Regan Smith, Ryan Crouser, Chase Kalisz, Anna Hall, and Jessica Long.

"Many of us benefit from the companionship and emotional support of our pets, and that includes some of the world's most recognizable athletes," said Michael Landa, Nulo's Founder & CEO. "Fuel Incredible" is a tribute to the powerful bond between competitor and companion. With this initiative, Nulo aims to highlight the vital role pets play in supporting these athletes. There's a genuine connection between the dedication these athletes show in maintaining high-performance diets for themselves and their pets."

In partnership with Nulo's in-house creative team, and directed by Kelly Lipscomb of Widespread Creative, the spot begins at the break of dawn as each athlete awakens with their pets and prepares for the day. It tells a story of perseverance, illustrating the ups and downs of a rigorous training schedule and the emotional support their pets provide in their quest for excellence.

"We wanted to closely examine the relationships between these athletes and their pets," said Lipscomb. "The emotional toll and stress that strenuous training and competition take are often overlooked. Their pets are their unsung heroes, offering unconditional love and support on their journey to the top."

Nulo's portfolio of nutritious products for dogs and cats is available at independent pet retailers, PetSmart and Petco stores nationwide, as well as online at Chewy & Amazon. To learn more about the "Fuel Incredible" campaign and each athlete's story, visit Nulo on Instagram or at www.Nulo.com.

About Nulo:

Nulo stands at the forefront of pet nutrition, dedicated to providing foods that fuel a healthy lifestyle for pets and their parents. Recognizing the powerful bond between humans and pets, Nulo's mission is to enhance the lives of dogs and cats through proper nutrition, providing them with the fuel they need to live full, vibrant lives. The Fuel Incredible campaign spotlights extraordinary athletes who draw strength and companionship from their devoted pets in their quest for victory. For more information about Nulo and the "Fuel Incredible" campaign, visit www.nulo.com.

Contact:

[email protected]

SOURCE Nulo