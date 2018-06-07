Nulo Pet Food Receives Strategic Growth Investment From Main Post Partners

Headquartered in Austin, TX, Nulo (www.nulo.com) is an industry leader in pet nutrition and innovation. All of Nulo's recipes are high in meat protein, grain-free, have low glycemic carbohydrates and contain a patented probiotic for immune and digestive health. Nulo has been recognized as a "Top 25 Most Innovative Retail Brand" by Forbes Magazine, ranked #105 on Entrepreneur's "Best Entrepreneurial Companies in America", landed at #520 on the Inc. 5000 "Growth Leaders of 2017" and was one of the 100 Buzziest U.S. CPG Food & Beverage Brands, among its many other accolades. Alongside world-class athletes like gold medal Olympians Michael Phelps, Hilary Knight, and Kaetlyn Osmond, as well as NFL Pro Bowl linebacker Ryan Kerrigan, Nulo inspires pet parents to be Healthier Together™ with their pets.

"Nine years ago we identified an alarming trend in rising pet obesity caused by poor nutrition and unhealthy lifestyles. Nulo is today addressing these issues with our full suite of dog and cat food and treats, providing superior nutrition so pets can live healthier, longer lives," said Nulo Founder and CEO Michael Landa. "We're excited to partner with Main Post Partners who shares in our strategic vision of making pets' and their parents' lives better. Main Post's investment allows us to drive further brand awareness, scale our new product innovation, and add additional resources to support our valued customers and retailers."

"We have known Michael and have been following Nulo's success closely for years," said Josh McDowell, Partner at Main Post. "Nulo is among the fastest growing, most respected brands in the industry and this investment is an excellent opportunity to enter the rapidly growing pet sector where parents are passionate about their pets' health and well-being. We look forward to partnering with Michael and the Nulo team to support the brand's continued growth."

Jeff Mills, Managing Partner at Main Post, added, "We are excited to work with this talented, driven, high-integrity management team. We have great respect for what Michael and his team have built – Nulo is a differentiated, lifestyle brand and their authenticity resonates in everything the brand does."

About Main Post Partners

Main Post Partners is a private equity investment firm focused on investing in proven growth companies across the consumer value chain. Main Post Partners invests in both majority and minority positions primarily in first institutional capital situations where founders, entrepreneurs and management teams are looking for an experienced partner to help build their companies to full potential. With a "Partnership, not Ownership" approach, Main Post Partners works closely with a network of successful executives to provide operational and strategic support to its management partners.

Contact: Chris Tofalli

Chris Tofalli Public Relations, LLC

914-834-4334

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nulo-pet-food-receives-strategic-growth-investment-from-main-post-partners-300661469.html

SOURCE Main Post Partners