Nulogy and Formic Partner to Empower Manufacturing Supply Chains With Automation Solutions

News provided by

Nulogy Corporation

18 Oct, 2023, 10:30 ET

TORONTO, Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Nulogy, a leading provider of supply chain collaboration solutions, and Formic, a leading robotics company accelerating the adoption of automation across American manufacturing, today announced a strategic partnership to jointly strengthen the world's manufacturing supply chains through their respective SaaS (Software as a Service) and RaaS (Robotics as a Service) product offerings. Together, Nulogy and Formic will empower customers to implement value-driven digital shop floor solutions with speed, agility, and flexibility – without requiring outsized capital investment.

Nulogy cloud-based supply chain collaboration solutions
Nulogy cloud-based supply chain collaboration solutions (CNW Group/Nulogy Corporation)
Formic robotic automation solutions
Formic robotic automation solutions (CNW Group/Nulogy Corporation)
Formic Logo
Formic Logo (CNW Group/Nulogy Corporation)

As manufacturers and their supply chain partners continue to grapple with labor shortages, intense competition, and shifting customer demands, many businesses are turning to technology for a competitive advantage in cost, efficiency, and customer service.

"Manufacturing cannot survive without automation, whether it's automated data flow or physical automation on the production floor," says Misa Ilkhechi, Formic co-founder and VP of Sales. "At Formic, we're focused on finding ways to make it ten times faster, easier, and cheaper to deploy a robot and increase productivity. We are excited to work with Nulogy, whose real-time data visibility and dynamic collaboration will add time to value for our customers."

This partnership between Nulogy and Formic will present contract logistics providers, contract packagers, contract manufacturers, and fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) brands with a cohesive suite of automation capabilities—including shop floor data and workflow automation through Nulogy's cloud-based platform and physical production floor automation through Formic's array of accessible robotics solutions.

"Manufacturers and packagers in today's consumer market can no longer afford to ignore the agility and competitive edge that data automation offers," says Jason Tham, CEO and co-founder of Nulogy. "The shop floor efficiencies gained by Formic's robotics technology combined with Nulogy's collaborative platform present a powerful, scalable solution for companies to operate with greater efficiency, accuracy, and flexibility."

Formic's Robotics as a Service

Leveraging world-class engineering expertise, on-site customer support, and monitoring technology, Formic's RaaS offering delivers full-functioning robotic solutions to customers who pay as low as $8/hour for usage. Formic programs, installs, and maintains all its systems at its own cost, which means manufacturers receive unlimited, 24/7 service and do not pay anything until and unless their operational output meets performance guarantees.

Nulogy's Multi-Enterprise Platform

Nulogy is the only purpose-built multi-enterprise collaboration platform for supplier networks and digitally enables FMCG companies and their external supplier networks to collaborate seamlessly on a centralized, data-driven, AI-enabled platform. Nulogy's solutions run within the supply networks of global FMCG leaders such as L'Oréal, Colgate-Palmolive, and Church & Dwight, as well as hundreds of supplier sites around the world.

About Formic

Founded in 2020, Formic is accelerating the adoption of automation across small to mid-sized U.S. manufacturers and boosting productivity by removing the risk, complexity, upfront capital, and expertise that typically exist as barriers to onboarding this technology. The company's "Robotics-as-a-Service" model delivers customized robots at a low hourly rate, with guaranteed uptime. With a full-service offering that includes everything from planning and deployment to maintenance and upgrades, Formic is creating an innovative and accessible competitive advantage for small and mid-sized factories to ensure they stay relevant and thrive in any economy.

About Nulogy

Nulogy, a leading supplier of digital supply chain solutions, enables fast-moving consumer goods companies and their supplier communities to collaborate on a multi-enterprise platform in order to deliver with excellence to an ever-changing consumer market. Nulogy's cloud-based platform optimizes upstream supply ecosystems composed of brand manufacturers, contract manufacturers and packagers, third party logistics providers, raw material and packaging suppliers to accelerate supply chain responsiveness and collaborate at the speed of today's market.

SOURCE Nulogy Corporation

