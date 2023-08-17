Nulogy Expands into Latin America to Drive Agility for Leading Contract Packagers

Industry leading software provider expands operations to better service the LATAM market and help co-pack providers establish a competitive advantage

TORONTO, Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Nulogy, the global leader in fast-moving consumer goods manufacturing and contract packaging software solutions, has announced a market expansion and increased focus on servicing the Latin American market. Nulogy helps growth-oriented contract packaging providers drive agility and efficiency across their production floors and improve collaboration with their customers and suppliers.

Nulogy Expands into Latin America to Drive Agility for Leading Contract Packagers (CNW Group/Nulogy Corporation)
Luis Cordero, Head of Supply Chain Solutions, LATAM, Nulogy (CNW Group/Nulogy Corporation)
Nulogy CEO Jason Tham (CNW Group/Nulogy Corporation)
"We're pleased to be expanding our operations to better serve Latin America, where market leaders are ready to reap the benefits of digitalization to drive their businesses forward," said Jason Tham, Chief Executive Officer at Nulogy.

Tham adds, "Many of our enterprise customers with facilities worldwide are turning their attention to the Latin American region as a focal point for digital transformation. In such heterogeneous markets, contract packaging businesses boom, as driven by the need to customize products for a diverse base. Our solutions are purpose built to service that need, and to help contract packaging businesses drive profitability and growth."

"After years of working with our customers to enable them with Nulogy solutions, I am looking forward to leading our expansion in LATAM with increased focus in driving digital transformation in this market," said Luis Cordero, Head of Supply Chain Solutions, LATAM. "We're excited to see the growth and traction of contract packaging and manufacturing in LATAM and are looking forward to engaging with leaders in the space as we expand our footprint and ready ourselves to better serve the region."

Nulogy is the industry leading software solution provider for the contract packaging industry, having powered growth and profitability for leading co-packers across North America and Western Europe. Its expansion into the Latin American market will help leading FMCG contract packaging providers drive their businesses forward with state-of-the-art technology.

About Nulogy

Nulogy, a leading supplier of digital supply chain solutions, enables customers and their supplier communities to collaborate on a multi-enterprise platform in order to deliver with excellence to an ever-changing consumer market. Nulogy's cloud-based platform optimizes upstream supply ecosystems composed of brand manufacturers, contract manufacturers and packagers, third party logistics providers, raw material and packaging suppliers to accelerate supply chain responsiveness and collaborate at the speed of today's market.

