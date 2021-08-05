Nulogy Launches Production Scheduling Solution Optimizing Production Capabilities for Contract Manufacturers and Co-Packers

New platform feature enables contract suppliers to maximize efficiency and customer service levels

TORONTO, Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Nulogy , a leading provider of agile supply chain solutions, today announced the launch of its Production Scheduling Solution to help contract manufacturers and co-packers quickly and efficiently respond to customer orders and allocate labor and capacity against the fluctuating demands of the current consumer goods market.

As fast moving consumer goods manufacturing continues to evolve at an unprecedented pace, contract suppliers often manage multiple customers and short production runs, resulting in highly dynamic and complex production scheduling environments.

The Nulogy Production Scheduling Solution is an intuitive, real-time visualization tool that enables contract manufacturers and co-packers to quickly assess and optimize their production schedules based on various constraining factors, such as order promise date, planned downtimes, changeovers, labor availability, material availability, run rates by product and equipment, and more. By enabling data automation, production scheduling can help manage dynamic work order environments with greater efficiency and accuracy, bolstering On-Time In-Full (OTIF) delivery performance and operational efficiency.

MattPak is a leading Illinois-based contract packager specializing in the food and beverage industry, as well as a longtime Nulogy customer and an early adopter of the Nulogy Production Scheduling Solution. "In the co-packing business, timing and accuracy are critical to success," says Chuck Carrington, President and Co-Owner, MattPak. "Nulogy's Production Scheduling has saved us valuable time while ensuring data accuracy in our work orders."

Crescent is a 5th generation family-owned business headquartered in Cincinnati, with a national Contract Packaging and Parts Fulfillment footprint within the food and beverage, personal care, and industrial manufacturing industries, and has successfully leveraged the Nulogy Production Scheduling Solution in its operations. "Nulogy's automated Production Scheduling interface helps us track production more quickly, which allows us to be proactive in managing customer orders as well as our staffing," says Mark Konitsch, Project Planning Manager at Crescent. "The real-time visibility into our capacity also gives us the ability to respond to customers more quickly for customer service wins."

"Technologically-enabled contract manufacturers and co-packers are critical to giving consumer brands the data needed to rapidly adjust to a fast-paced market," says Jason Tham, CEO, Nulogy. "Through the development of new products such as Production Scheduling, the Nulogy platform is continuously evolving to meet the needs of turnkey partners in consumer brands' external supply chains."

Key product features:

Visual, drag-and-drop scheduling interface for more effective and intuitive planning

Ability to make real-time schedule adjustments without needing to wait for an algorithm to respond

Ability to assess key factors and their impacts on the production schedule (e.g., due dates, labor requirements, line availability, changeovers, maintenance, materials availability, run rates)

Connections to other modules in the Nulogy platform and to third-party manufacturing operation systems

Virtual schedule-testing platform that won't affect live production schedules

By replacing spreadsheet-based scheduling workflows, customers using the Nulogy Production Scheduling Solution have observed operational gains such as:

More than 100% improvement in scheduling efficiency

More than 20% On-Time In-Full improvement

More than 20% profitability improvement through labor cost reduction

For more information about the Nulogy Production Scheduling Solution, visit Nulogy.com.

About Nulogy

Nulogy, a leading supplier of agile supply chain solutions, allows consumer brands to respond with ease and speed to a volatile retail and consumer environment while reducing waste and costs. Designed to optimize contract manufacturing and co-packing operations and enhance supply chain collaboration, Nulogy's cloud-based software platform allows consumer brands and their external suppliers to unleash innovation in the consumer products value chain and accelerate brand growth. Visit Nulogy online at www.nulogy.com .

