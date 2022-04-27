Nulogy named a 2022 Top 100 Logistics IT Provider by Inbound Logistics

Nulogy is the leading purpose-built multi-enterprise platform for co-packing and contract manufacturer networks, enabling fast-moving consumer goods brands and their suppliers to collaborate seamlessly on a centralized, data-driven, AI-enabled platform. The Nulogy Multi-Enterprise Supply Chain Business Network Platform also enables the digitization of shop floor processes of contract manufacturers and co-packers for enhanced line efficiency and profitability, and is live in hundreds of sites worldwide.

"At Nulogy, we take pride in creating solutions that accelerate the performance and speed of our customers' supply ecosystems, delivering concrete business value," said Jason Tham, CEO of Nulogy. "The ongoing shortages and disruptions in consumer markets—from food and home products to pharmaceuticals and electronics—have continued to highlight the need for technological innovations that can deliver products to consumers more reliably and with less waste. This recognition by Inbound Logistics is not just a testament to the hard work of the Nulogy team, but is also indicative of a growing market desire for supply chain resilience."

"Top 100 Logistics IT Providers such as Nulogy help customers navigate the complexities of global trade and expansion," said Felecia Stratton, Editor, Inbound Logistics. "Nulogy provides the technology solutions Inbound Logistics readers need to successfully manage their global enterprises, minimize disruption damage, and navigate changing trade currents. Accordingly Inbound Logistics is proud to honor Nulogy for innovative solutions empowering global logistics and supply chain excellence."

Every April, Inbound Logistics editors recognize 100 logistics IT companies that support and enable logistics excellence. Drawn from a pool of more than 300 companies, using questionnaires, phone calls, personal interviews, and other research, Inbound Logistics selects the Top 100 Logistics IT Providers who are leading the way to efficiency for 2023. Editors seek to match readers' fast-changing needs to the capabilities of those companies selected. All companies selected reflect leadership by answering Inbound Logistics readers' needs for simplicity, flexible pricing, ROI, and frictionless implementation.

About Nulogy

Nulogy, a leading supplier of digital supply chain solutions, enables customers and their supplier communities to collaborate on a multi-enterprise platform in order to deliver with excellence to an ever-changing consumer market. The Nulogy Multi-Enterprise Supply Chain Business Network Platform optimizes upstream supply ecosystems composed of brand manufacturers, contract manufacturers and packagers, third party logistics providers, raw material and packaging suppliers to accelerate supply chain responsiveness and collaborate at the speed of today's market.

Visit Nulogy online at www.nulogy.com .

About Inbound Logistics

Inbound Logistics is the pioneering magazine empowering demand-driven enterprises. IL's educational mission is to guide businesses to efficiently manage logistics, reduce and speed inventory, and neutralize transportation cost increases by aligning supply to demand and adjusting enterprise functions to support that paradigm shift. More information about demand-driven logistics practices is available at www.inboundlogistics.com .

SOURCE Nulogy Corporation