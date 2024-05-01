Nulogy Named Among Inbound Logistics' Top 100 IT Logistics Providers for 2024

Nulogy has empowered leading 3PLs and FMCGs to navigate the complexities of supply chain management with greater ease and effectiveness

TORONTO, May 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Nulogy , a global leader in supply chain collaboration solutions, proudly announces its recognition by Inbound Logistics as one of the Top 100 IT Logistics Providers for 2024. This accolade underscores Nulogy's relentless pursuit of excellence in streamlining external supply chains, enhancing efficiency, reducing costs, and boosting productivity through its innovative technology solutions.

In the fast-paced market landscape, Nulogy's offerings are distinguished by the capacity to facilitate swift adjustments to market changes, ensuring that fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) companies and their supplier communities—including value-added third-party logistics providers (3PLs)—maintain their competitive edge through the use of cutting-edge tools.

The award from Inbound Logistics acknowledges Nulogy's role in empowering logistics providers to operate with superior efficiency, innovation, and customer service. FedEx, Kuehne+Nagel, and CEVA Logistics are just a few of the global leading logistic providers that run Nulogy in their networks.

Nulogy has also established itself as a key player in facilitating multi-enterprise collaboration across FMCG external supply chains, driving innovation, sustainability, and agility for its customers. Serving top global consumer brands, Nulogy's solutions are pivotal in the supply networks of industry giants such as L'Oréal, Colgate-Palmolive, and Church & Dwight. Nulogy's platform runs in hundreds of external manufacturing sites worldwide.

"At Nulogy, we take pride in developing solutions that drive concrete business value for our customers by accelerating their performance and speed in the market," said Jason Tham, CEO, Nulogy. "This recognition by Inbound Logistics is not just a testament to the hard work of the Nulogy team, but is also indicative of a growing market desire for more resilient, collaborative supply chain networks."

Nulogy is the only purpose-built multi-enterprise collaboration platform for supplier networks and digitally enables FMCG companies and their external supplier networks to collaborate seamlessly on a centralized, data-driven, AI-enabled platform. Nulogy's cloud-based platform synchronizes the network, allowing the upstream supply chain to respond seamlessly to a volatile retail and consumer environment, all while reducing waste, minimizing costs, and accelerating growth.

About Nulogy

Nulogy, a leading supplier of digital supply chain solutions, enables fast-moving consumer goods companies and their supplier communities to collaborate on a multi-enterprise platform to deliver excellence to an ever-changing consumer market. Nulogy's cloud-based platform optimizes upstream supply ecosystems composed of brand manufacturers, contract manufacturers and packagers, third-party logistics providers, and raw material and packaging suppliers to accelerate supply chain responsiveness and collaborate at the speed of today's market.

