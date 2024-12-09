Nulogy Named Recipient of 2024 Top Software & Tech Award

Leading supply chain software provider recognized for empowering FMCG external supply chains with greater materials visibility

TORONTO, Dec. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Nulogy, a leading provider of manufacturing supply chain solutions, has been recognized with a 2024 Top Software & Tech award in the Supply Chain Visibility category by Food Logistics, the only publication exclusively dedicated to covering the movement of product through the global cold food supply chain, and Supply & Demand Chain Executive. This award spotlights new-to-market software and technology solutions designed to provide automation, efficiency and visibility to the supply chain industry.

Nulogy earned this recognition, in part, for its newly released Materials Management Capabilities, which include the Supplier Collaboration Solution's Materials Visibility Module and the Shop Floor Solution's Materials Ordering Tool.

These updates to Nulogy's cloud-based platform further provide fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) brands and their external supply chain partners with the real-time insights needed to enable data-driven decision-making and collaborate effectively to minimize disruption, reduce waste, and optimize materials management cost-effectively.

"We are honored to be recognized by Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive for our efforts in driving true data visibility throughout external supply chains," said Jason Tham, CEO of Nulogy. "Nulogy's capabilities, including our newly released materials management capabilities, are purpose-built to drive greater collaboration between FMCG companies and their partners, giving them tools they need to navigate today's supply chain challenges with greater agility and efficiency."

"Automation, sustainability, smart technology, supply chain optimization and risk management were the major themes of this year's new software and technology solutions. These new products and enhancements are upping the ante in modernizing how product moves through the chain, and I appreciate everything this year's winners do to ensure the safety, security and sustainability of our supply chains," says Marina Mayer, Editor-in-Chief of Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive.

Click here to view the full list of winners and visit nulogy.com to learn more about Nulogy's purpose-built, multi-enterprise collaboration platform for external supply chains.

About Nulogy

Nulogy , a leading supplier of cloud-based supply chain solutions, enables customers and their supplier communities to collaborate on a multi-enterprise platform to deliver with excellence to an ever-changing consumer market. The Nulogy platform orchestrates upstream supply ecosystems composed of brands, contract manufacturers and packagers, third party logistics providers, and raw material and packaging suppliers to accelerate supply chain responsiveness and agility at the speed of today's market.

About Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Food Logistics reaches more than 26,000 supply chain executives in the global food and beverage industries, including executives in the food sector (growers, producers, manufacturers, wholesalers and grocers) and the logistics section (transportation, warehousing, distribution, software and technology) who share a mutual interest in the operations and business aspects of the global cold food supply chain. Supply & Demand Chain Executive is the only supply chain publication covering the entire global supply chain, focusing on trucking, warehousing, packaging, procurement, risk management, professional development and more. Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive also operate SCN Summit and Women in Supply Chain Forum. Go to www.FoodLogistics.com and www.SDCExec.com

