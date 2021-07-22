Nulogy powers sustainably-focused supply chain providers worldwide

Supply chain solutions provider aims to help contract packagers and manufacturers attain sustainability goals

TORONTO, July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Nulogy , a leading provider of agile supply chain solutions, is pleased to highlight leading contract suppliers that are using Nulogy's software to streamline operations for greater efficiency in order to better align with consumer packaged goods (CPG) brand customers' sustainability targets as well as their own.

Nulogy's platform enables contract suppliers and leading consumer goods companies to accelerate time-to-market and gain visibility across their global multi-enterprise networks. With automated workflows and improved data accuracy, Nulogy can help customers maximize efficiencies in packaging and distribution operations to deliver better service with less waste.

The following sustainably-minded contract suppliers are using Nulogy to streamline their operations:

Rootree is a leading sustainable flexible packaging manufacturer in Ontario, Canada and is leveraging the Nulogy platform to bring innovative brand products to market more sustainably. "Our continuous commitment to sustainability, innovation, and supporting brands in the community is what drives us," says Philippe St-Cyr, Rootree CEO and President. "Partnering with Nulogy helps us carry out our goals with greater efficiency and minimal waste."

SGL Co-Packing Ltd. , a leading provider of high quality and ultra-flexible contract packing and contract manufacturing services in the UK, has seen Nulogy drive improved waste recording, batch traceability as well as providing safeguards against the incorrect processing of orders. "Nulogy has helped us as a business on multiple fronts and sustainability is an increasingly important part of this advantage," said Gavin Withers, Director at SGL's parent company Keswick Enterprises Group. "From providing live access and updates during production, to ensuring easy identification and isolation of stock or the ability to check that all components are available for each bill of materials; our waste is minimised, and efficiencies maximised."

Focused on responsible innovation and sustainability, GreenSeed , a contract packaging company just outside Chicago, Illinois, provides external manufacturing for large and mid-sized CPG companies who want to maximize growth by bringing premium foods to market safely, efficiently, and with less waste. "As a mission-driven company, GreenSeed collaborates with like-minded partners such as Nulogy to ensure food companies have long-term success with social, environmental, and economic sustainability. By working with Nulogy, we help our customers meet their goals of minimal environmental impact and greener product offerings," says David Gray, CEO of GreenSeed Contract Packaging.

Marsden Packaging , based in Blackburn, UK, specializes in primary and secondary packaging services for the food and pharmaceutical sectors and has been using Nulogy's software to power its operations in the UK for over five years. "At Marsden Packaging we are constantly seeking ways of achieving greater efficiency as this reduces the amount of waste we produce and makes us more sustainable. Nulogy's software has undoubtedly helped us on this journey by improving our workflows thereby making us a more efficient production unit and helping to deliver greater sustainability for clients," said Michael Briggs, Managing Director at Marsden Packaging.

"At Nulogy, we are committed to helping our community leave the world a better place than we found it," commented Jason Tham, CEO, Nulogy. "Our firm belief is that technology can transform global supply chains with leaner and more efficient operations tuned to market demand. We will continue to innovate the Nulogy platform for rapid adoption, increased visibility and greater impact to reduce waste and enable our customers to achieve their sustainability goals."

