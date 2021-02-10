Nulogy releases new capability to automate materials replenishment on co-packing and manufacturing production lines

TORONTO, Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Nulogy, a leading provider of agile supply chain solutions, today announced the release of Just-In-Time Line Replenishment, a new capability to empower contract packagers, contract manufacturers, and value-added third-party logistics providers to fulfill customer orders with less labor overhead and line downtime, resulting in higher levels of operational efficiency, profitability, and customer service.

With the rapid pace and constant demands associated with contract packaging and manufacturing operations, labor costs and line downtime due to material shortages can hinder business growth and customer service levels. Nulogy's new capability helps automate the flow of materials on the production floor, solving these issues and delivering concrete value to customers.

"Nulogy's Just-In-Time Line Replenishment capability is the latest innovation in our mission to bring agility and automation to contract packaging and manufacturing operations," said Jason Tham, CEO, Nulogy. "These efficiencies on the floor translate into reduced costs, increased profitability, and stronger, healthier supply chains—which are needed now more than ever."

This capability automatically triggers pallet pick requests based on space available in the line staging area, inventory on the line, and line consumption rate. With this new capability, contract packagers, contract manufacturers and value-added third-party logistics providers can:

Reduce line downtime due to material shortages

Reduce overhead labor

Increase floor space available for revenue-generating activities

Prioritize forklift traffic and work queues

By leveraging Nulogy's Just-in-Time Line Replenishment capability, external supply chain providers can efficiently manage their resources for more streamlined operations and greater business growth.

About Nulogy

Nulogy, a leading supplier of agile supply chain solutions, allows consumer brands to respond with ease and speed to a volatile retail and consumer environment while reducing waste and costs. Designed to optimize contract packaging and manufacturing operations and enhance supply chain collaboration, Nulogy's cloud-based software solution allows consumer brands and their external suppliers to unleash innovation in the consumer products value chain and accelerate brand growth.

Learn more about Nulogy at nulogy.com .

SOURCE Nulogy Corporation

Related Links

www.nulogy.com

