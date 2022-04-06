Nulogy's Henry Canitz Named Supply & Demand Chain Executive Provider Pro to Know Winner

Canitz was chosen for his outstanding work with prospects and clients to help improve their supply chain capabilities through people, process and advanced technology enhancements, and his ability to bring new perspectives on supply chain challenges. For the last year, Canitz has been focused on evangelizing multi-enterprise supply chain processes and systems, especially as they apply to the supply ecosystem of fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) companies such as Colgate-Palmolive, Procter & Gamble, Church & Dwight, L'Oreal, and others. Canitz has been working to help customers to understand best practices, enable technology and discover the value that can be gained by improving their supply chain investments in real-time visibility and dynamic collaboration.

"When I look back at past Pro to Know winners, I see a lot of individuals who accomplished a lot of great achievements. But, this year's winners are reinventing what it means to be a supply chain professional. This year's winners are intuitive, adaptive and so super smart, and continue to push the envelope when it comes to everything supply chain-related," says Marina Mayer, editor-in-chief, Supply & Demand Chain Executive and Food Logistics. "We received over 360 nominations this year, the highest number of nominations ever for this award. It's proof that today's supply chain professionals are not only doing great things for the supply chain, but are also being supported by their teams, peers, and partners."

Canitz has close to 30 years of experience building high-performance supply chains, including evaluating, implementing and using supply chain technology as a practitioner at First Data Corporation, Brunswick Corporation, ConAgra Foods and Verizon Corporation. Canitz also has extensive experience developing and marketing business solutions with leading ERP and supply chain software providers. This experience includes leadership positions prior to Nulogy with SAP, Oracle, QAD, Infor Nexus and Logility.

"I feel really honored to be selected as a Provider Pro to Know," said Canitz. "Many companies today are searching for partners that are innovative, sustainable and with the expertise to have an immediate impact on overall supply chain operations. Nulogy's technology has the ability to change a customer's performance, improve efficiencies and drive greater overall profitability – it is a great time to be a supply chain practitioner."

