Numa Acquires SocketTime to Deepen Its AI Operating System in Dealership Fixed Operations and Shop

The acquisition brings real-time scheduling, dispatch, video MPI, approvals, parts coordination, recon, and multi-rooftop service management into Numa's AI operating system for the dealership.

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Numa, the AI operating system for modern dealership operations, today announced the acquisition of SocketTime, a fixed-ops software company that helps dealerships run service scheduling, advisor writeup, dispatch, technician utilization, MPI workflows, recon, and customer communication.

For years, dealerships have stitched together scheduling tools, texting tools, video tools, MPI tools, dispatch boards, approval workflows, and reporting systems. Those tools made service more digital, but not fundamentally more intelligent.

By combining SocketTime's operational foundation with Numa's AI agents and customer communication system, dealerships can now connect the customer experience, the service workflow, technician activity, MPI approvals, parts coordination, and management visibility into one intelligent system of work.

"Dealerships do not need another disconnected app. They need an operating system," said Tasso Roumeliotis, CEO of Numa. "The service lane is one of the most operationally complex environments in retail. It moves minute by minute. It is labor-constrained, communication-heavy, and brutally unforgiving when things fall behind. SocketTime built a real operational foundation for that world. Together, we can bring AI into the flow of fixed operations itself, not as a feature on top, but as a smarter way to coordinate the work."

SocketTime helps dealerships manage the real-world complexity of fixed operations with technology built to lift shop throughput and CSI together. Its scheduling, advisor writeup, and capacity management tools work as one system in real time. When an advisor sells factory-recommended maintenance, or an inspection approval grows an oil change into a larger repair order, that work feeds back into available capacity, so promise times stay honest and new appointments never stack on top of work the shop cannot finish. SocketTime also includes real-time dispatch, electronic multipoint inspections, texting and chat, used-car recon, trade appraisal, integrated labor lookup, and multi-store management.

"From the beginning, SocketTime was built on a simple belief: the service department should run with more visibility, more control, and less chaos," said Craig Misak, Founder of SocketTime. "We focused on the operational details that matter every day: capacity, dispatch, inspections, approvals, recon, and communication. AI is going to transform fixed operations, but only if it is connected to the real workflow of the shop. Joining Numa is how we make that happen."

With the acquisition, Numa plans to expand its AI agents to:

Schedule and re-sequence work against real shop capacity, factoring in technician skill, speed, and likely job expansion, so promise times hold as the day changes

Present factory-recommended maintenance based on vehicle history and OEM guidance, in clear good-better-best menus

Turn customer concerns into structured intake and pre-diagnostic context before the vehicle arrives

Transform technician videos and inspection findings into approval-ready communication, and send status updates and delay notifications without waiting on a busy advisor

Detect and escalate heat cases before they become CSI failures, and coach technicians and advisors on conversion and communication quality

Run service, recon, and trade opportunities from one system, with reporting that points managers to action across every rooftop

Rather than bolting AI onto disconnected dealership systems, Numa is building AI into the operational fabric of the store. The goal is not simply to document what is happening, but to help teams coordinate the work, keep customers informed before they have to ask, catch issues earlier, and keep the whole department moving.

The combination also gives Numa a depth of insight no point solution can reach. Numa already sees every customer conversation. With SocketTime, it sees the work itself: every repair order, every dispatch decision, every inspection, every approval, every promise time. AI that only hears the phone call can guess at what is happening in the shop. Numa will know.

The scale behind that view already exists. Numa has handled more than one billion communications for over 1,300 dealerships across the U.S. and Canada, with integrations covering 90 percent of the DMS market. SocketTime adds the operating record of the shop itself.

"Video mattered. Messaging mattered. Digitization mattered," Roumeliotis added. "The next chapter is operational intelligence: software that understands the live state of the store and acts on it. You cannot bolt that onto a texting tool. You have to own the workflow itself. Now we do."

The acquisition takes Numa deeper into fixed operations, from the service lane, where it already runs customer communication, into the shop itself, connecting dispatch, capacity, inspections, approvals, parts, recon, and management into one intelligent system. It is a view of the service department that no communications tool and no scheduling tool has ever had on its own.

Numa's continued growth has also earned the company recognition on the Inc. 5000 for four consecutive years, ranking No. 443 on the 2026 list of America's fastest-growing private companies.

About Numa

Numa is the AI operating system used by leading dealerships to modernize customer operations across voice, text, service, sales, fixed operations, and customer intelligence. Built for the complexity of dealership workflows, Numa combines AI agents, human-in-the-loop collaboration, operational intelligence, and LiveCSI™ to help dealerships respond faster, improve customer experience, increase productivity, identify store-level patterns, and run more intelligently.

Numa answers every call, books appointments, and protects CSI in real time, unifying every customer conversation across voice, text, and digital channels in one system.

Trusted by more than 1,300 dealerships across the U.S. and Canada, Numa is based in Silicon Valley and was founded by the team behind Location Labs. The company has raised $50 million from Google, Threshold Ventures (founding investor of Tesla), Mitsui, Costanoa Ventures, and Touring Capital. Inc. 5000 recognized Numa as the #443 fastest-growing company overall and the #1 fastest-growing dealership software company.

About SocketTime

SocketTime is a fixed-ops software company built to help automotive dealerships improve service scheduling, technician utilization, dispatch, MPI workflows, recon management, customer communication, and multi-rooftop service operations.

SOURCE Numa