Numa Integrates with Tekion to Enhance Connectivity Across the Automotive Ecosystem

API integration supports data sharing and collaboration for technology partners serving dealers and OEMs.

SAN FRANCISCO, March 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Numa, AI for dealership customer operations, today announced an integration with Tekion, innovator of the first end-to-end, AI-native cloud platform serving the entire automotive retail ecosystem. This collaboration aims to expand the connected partner ecosystem within Tekion's Automotive Partner Cloud (APC), enhancing operational efficiency through enhanced data exchange.

Through this partnership with Tekion, dealers can now connect Numa's AI Appointment Agent with Tekion's Automotive Retail Cloud (ARC) service module, reinforcing Tekion's open ecosystem approach that supports both Tekion-built capabilities and trusted third-party solutions. This connection helps dealers improve information flow between systems and reduces manual data entry. Numa's AI Appointment Agent automatically captures and books appointments directly into the ARC Service Scheduler. For customers, this means service booking with a smarter Voice AI, while dealers reduce staffing strain and turn their Business Development Center (BDC) into a more proactive team.

"The average dealership misses 158 service appointment calls per month," said Tasso Roumeliotis, CEO and co-founder of Numa. "With Numa's AI Appointment Agent integration to Tekion's ARC, dealers never miss those opportunities, customers can book service instantly anytime they call, and your BDC team is able to focus on higher-value work that drives growth and a better customer experience."

Editor's Note: End-to-end refers to Tekion's integrated data management platform covering all automotive business functions.

About Numa



Numa is the AI platform elite dealerships use to run customer operations. Our mission is to build the AI-native dealership and help dealers increase profitability by 300% by 2027.

Numa unifies every customer conversation across voice, text, and digital channels, and deploys AI agents that manage conversations and operational workflows in real time—while intentionally keeping humans in the loop where judgment, empathy, and trust matter most.

Trusted by more than 1,200 dealerships across the U.S. and Canada, Numa is based in Silicon Valley and founded by the team behind Location Labs. The company has raised $55 million from Google, Threshold Ventures (founding investor of Tesla), Mitsui, Costanoa Ventures, and Touring Capital. Inc. 5000 recognized Numa as the #168 fastest-growing company overall and the #1 fastest-growing dealership software company.

To learn more, visit www.numa.com.

About Tekion



Tekion is redefining automotive retail with its end-to-end AI platform purpose-built for the industry. By embedding AI into every workflow, Tekion delivers intelligent automation, real-time insights, and advanced decision support - driving efficiency, revenue, and modern consumer experiences. As the first and fastest cloud-native platform for automotive, Tekion brings OEMs, dealers, partners, and consumers together through its revolutionary suite: Automotive Retail Cloud (ARC) for retailers, Automotive Enterprise Cloud (AEC) for manufacturers and large automotive enterprises, and Automotive Partner Cloud (APC) for technology and industry partners. With AI-powered, cloud-native technology, Tekion enables the most seamless, transparent, and profitable retail experiences in the industry.

For more information, visit www.tekion.com.

