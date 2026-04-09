Numa Triples Revenue, Surpasses 1,300 Dealerships, and Acquires Ficus to Expand Into AI-Powered Dealership Sales

SAN FRANCISCO, April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Numa, the leading AI platform for dealership customer operations, today announced a year of record growth, including a 200% increase in revenue, expansion to more than 1,300 dealerships across the U.S. and Canada, major enterprise wins, and a series of product launches that are reshaping how dealerships operate.

The company also announced its acquisition of Ficus, an AI sales platform founded by Lucas Florence. The acquisition accelerates Numa's expansion into dealership sales and variable operations, extending its AI platform beyond customer operations in fixed ops into the broader dealership.

"This has been a defining year for Numa," said Tasso Roumeliotis, Founder and CEO of Numa. "Dealerships are moving from fragmented software and manual processes to AI-native operations. We've built strong momentum by helping dealers modernize customer operations, and with Ficus joining Numa, we are expanding that transformation into sales. Our goal is to help dealerships run a fundamentally better business—more responsive, more accountable, and more profitable."

"From day one at Ficus, our focus was on improving visibility, accountability, and execution inside dealership sales teams," said Lucas Florence, Founder of Ficus. "Joining Numa gives us the platform and reach to bring AI deeper into the dealership and help retailers modernize one of the most important parts of their business."

Over the past year, Numa has seen significant growth in rooftop customers and dealership groups and now powers operations for more than 1,300 dealerships across North America. The company also expanded its AI agent platform with major innovations, including LiveCSI, Voice AI with Smart Inbox, Opportunities, Platform, and Operator—each designed to help dealerships capture more revenue, improve customer experience, and reduce operational friction.

"Before Numa, our team was constantly fielding a high volume of inbound calls from customers looking for updates or expressing frustration, which pulled focus away from more meaningful interactions," said Matt Sokolowski, COO, Willis Auto Campus. "At the time, only two of our nine brands were above the national average for service-side CSI. Numa changed that dynamic. By handling those inbound conversations, it freed our team to focus on proactive outreach and follow-up. By year-end, seven of our nine brands were above the national average. This is a clear reflection of how shifting our team's focus drove measurable improvements in customer satisfaction."

Dealerships using Numa report measurable gains across key operating metrics, including a successful 85% booking rate, decreased customer response times from 24 hours to 20 minutes, 20-point increase in CSI, and 54% of heat cases automatically resolved. By replacing disconnected workflows with AI agents that operate continuously across communication channels, dealerships are able to recover revenue that would otherwise be missed.

With accelerating growth, expanding enterprise adoption, and a broader AI platform now reaching into both fixed and variable operations, Numa is becoming core infrastructure for the AI-native dealership.

About Numa

Numa is the AI used by elite dealerships to run customer operations. Our mission is to build the AI-native dealership and help dealers increase profitability by 300% by 2027.

Numa rescues all inbound calls and appointments and unifies every customer conversation across voice, text, and digital channels, and deploys AI agents that manage conversations and operational workflows in real time—while intentionally keeping humans in the loop where judgment, empathy, and trust matter most.

Trusted by more than 1,300 dealerships across the U.S. and Canada, Numa is based in Silicon Valley and founded by the team behind Location Labs. The company has raised $55 million from Google, Threshold Ventures (founding investor of Tesla), Mitsui, Costanoa Ventures, and Touring Capital. Inc. 5000 recognized Numa as the #168 fastest-growing company overall and the #1 fastest-growing dealership software company.

To learn more, visit www.numa.com.

SOURCE Numa