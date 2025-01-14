Numa Unveils The First AI Agent Platform for Auto Dealerships

New AI agents build on Numa's 2024 momentum — funding, customer growth and product innovation — as the company continues leading the AI-native dealership movement

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Numa, the company powering AI-native auto dealerships, today unveiled the first AI agent platform for dealerships, designed to address communication breakdowns with customers and provide full visibility into all service communications within the dealership. With its AI agent platform, Numa is releasing two new AI agents — the Appointment Agent and the Call Intelligence Agent. These are the first add-on AI agents for the Numa platform.

Dealerships can miss up to 216 appointments per month resulting in $1.17 million in missed revenue per year . Numa is paving the way for AI agents to scale dealership operations, leading to best-in-class customer experiences and increased service revenues.

Numa Appointment Agent

This agent not only books appointments for dealership service departments but provides full AI transparency for all calls, even those not booked as appointments. The Appointment Agent is respectful of dealership customers and hands-off to human service advisors and business development center (BDC) teams as needed for the best customer experiences. With this agent, Numa has introduced the first pay-for-performance AI in automotive where dealers only pay for appointments fully booked by AI.

Numa Call Intelligence Agent

This agent records, transcribes and automatically summarizes inbound and outbound conversations between service advisors and car owners. Beyond helping dealerships with compliance, the Call Intelligence Agent analyzes and scores conversations, providing tips to service advisors and BDC team members to better handle different customer scenarios. The agent also gives maximum visibility to managers, providing automated scoring to determine team effectiveness. Dealers only pay a low fixed monthly fee per user.

"AI agents will change how all enterprises work," said Tasso Roumeliotis, co-founder and CEO at Numa. "2025 marks a transformative moment for the automotive industry as AI agents become integral to dealership operations. Just as electricity rearchitected factories, unlocking efficiency and profitability gains, AI agents will transform dealerships by rearchitecting how they operate. Numa is the force behind the transformation, applying AI agents to unlock a new category in automotive — the AI-native dealership."

The first AI agent platform and new AI agents come after a landmark year for Numa. The company's AI-native dealership platform has answered over 20 million calls to dealerships. Since 2022, the time an average customer spends interacting with Numa's AI on phone calls has increased by 20%, indicating improvements in AI and consumers' comfort with AI technology. Moreover, Numa's agents have rescued more than 2.2 million service appointments, saving dealership customers more than $1 billion in Repair Order revenue.

In 2024, Numa's growth accelerated. The company now has 700+ customers including some of the industry's most prominent dealerships like Fox Automotive Group, Jim Shorkey Auto Group, Longo Toyota and Norm Reeves Auto Group. The company prioritized Dealer Management Systems (DMS) integrations and OEM certifications to ensure Numa works seamlessly with its customers' systems. Numa tripled its DMS integrations to cover 90% of the market, adding DealerBuilt, PBS Systems, Reynolds and Reynolds and Tekion. Moreover, Numa secured two new OEM certifications with BMW and GM's In-Market Retail program.

Numa achieved significant momentum in 2024 by closing a $32M Series B funding , bringing its total funding to $48 million. It also secured a spot on the 2024 Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing companies, ranking 168 overall and fourth in the AI industry category, realizing a 2,248% three-year revenue growth rate.

The company will be attending the 2025 NADA Show in New Orleans at booth #7012 to connect with automotive industry executives and dealership leaders to discuss how Numa's AI agents are transforming dealerships into the AI-native dealerships of the future.

To learn more about Numa's offerings, please visit www.numa.com .

About Numa

Numa is building the first AI agent platform for auto dealerships, re-architecting how dealerships work. Numa's advanced AI agents are focused on dealership service, communications and customer operations. Founded by the team behind Location Labs, Numa envisions AI-native dealerships, putting AI into every aspect of dealership communications — from rescuing appointments and generating more service revenue to reducing customer resolution times that drive customer satisfaction (CSI) to improving team productivity and accountability. Numa has raised $48 million and works with 700+ dealerships across the U.S. and Canada.

