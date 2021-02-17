NUMATEC Welcomes MobileCiti To Growing Martech Portfolio

MIAMI, Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NUMATEC, a holding company focused on media and Martech ventures across the globe, officially welcomes MobileCiti to its portfolio. Headquartered in Bogotá, but with a reach that extends throughout South America, MobileCiti is an agency passionate in its strategic approach to direct-to-consumer mobile marketing efforts.

"We're thrilled to welcome MobileCiti, a leading innovator in South American mobile marketing, to our growing portfolio at NUMATEC," said Giuliano Stiglitz, CEO of NUMATEC. "We're eager to support and help power MobileCiti's growth outside of Colombia and in other markets."

Since its launch in 2019, MobileCiti has been tapped to help strategize and deliver meaningful content to their clients, including DirecTV, BMW, Ford, Makro, Tigo, Nestlé, DHL and Terpel, through dynamic mobile communications. The agency is able to expand the coverage and frequency of traditional static communication (outdoor advertising) through location and unique profiling algorithms to deliver multi-format executions, and also discover which format and reference is performing best (A / B testing) according to a client's campaign objectives.

Andres Villamil, Mobile Citi's CEO added, "Today is a milestone for us, as one of the most relevant mobile media planning agencies locally, to have the opportunity to work with the largest media agencies. We are looking forward to continued growth under the NUMATEC umbrella and becoming synergistic with its expanding Martech portfolio, especially in South America."

ABOUT NUMATEC

Based in Miami, FL and established in 2020, NUMATEC is a holding company that owns and operates a fast-growing portfolio of leading digital marketing tech companies in 22 countries. The company actively seeks out new opportunities to scale companies in the media and Martech industries to build the world's premier network of service providers for today's global brands. Uniquely positioned to offer superior service and value, NUMATEC boasts a global footprint that is unparalleled.

ABOUT MOBILECITI

Headquartered in Bogotá, Colombia, MobileCiti is a mobile and digital consulting agency with a reach that extends throughout South America. The agency was established in 2019 as a leader on dynamic mobile communications, helping brands expand their advertising coverage and frequency of traditional static communication (outdoor advertising) through location and unique profiling algorithms to deliver multi-format executions.

