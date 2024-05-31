Number of shares and votes in EQT
May 31, 2024, 02:40 ET
- Cancellation of 3,923,000 ordinary shares held in treasury by EQT
- The cancellation was resolved by the Annual Shareholders' Meeting 2024
- As of 31 May 2024, there are 1,183,330,760 shares outstanding in EQT
STOCKHOLM, May 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The total number of shares and votes in EQT AB (publ) ("EQT") has decreased by 3,923,000 shares and votes during May 2024 as a result of a cancellation of 3,923,000 ordinary shares held in treasury by EQT. The cancellation was resolved by the Annual Shareholders' Meeting 2024 on 27 May 2024, in line with EQT's intention to off-set over time the dilution impact from shares delivered to participants in EQT's Share and Option Programs.
The number of shares and votes in EQT as of 31 May 2024 is set out in the table below.
|
Ordinary shares
|
Class C shares1
|
Total
|
Number of issued shares2
|
1,241,125,412 (1,241,125,412
|
881,555
|
1,242,006,967
|
Number of shares owned by EQT AB3
|
58,676,207
|
-
|
58,676,207
|
Number of outstanding shares
|
1,182,449,205
|
881,555
|
1,183,330,760
|
1) Carry one tenth (1/10) of a vote.
This press release is published for regulatory reasons.
Contact
Olof Svensson, Head of Shareholder Relations, +46 72 989 09 15
EQT Press Office, [email protected], +46 8 506 55 334
This is information that EQT AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the Swedish Financial Instruments Trading Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 08:00 CEST on 31 May 2024.
This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com
https://news.cision.com/eqt/r/number-of-shares-and-votes-in-eqt,c3991622
The following files are available for download:
|
Number of shares and votes in EQT - 31 May 2024
|
EQT AB Group
Share this article