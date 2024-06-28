Number of shares and votes in Medivir AB on 28 June 2024

STOCKHOLM, June 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Medivir AB (NASDAQ: MVIR) (STOCKHOLM: MVIR) today announces that the number of shares and votes in Medivir has changed during June 2024 as a result of the issue of 1,700,000 shares of series C and the reclassification of 114 587 shares of series C to ordinary shares which was carried out as a part of the implementation of the incentive program resolved by the general meeting on 7 May 2024. Both the issue and the reclassification have been previously announced through a separate press release.

Today, the last trading day of the month, there are in total 114,617,968 shares in Medivir, of which 112,167,805 are ordinary shares and 2,450,163 are shares of series C, together carrying 112,412,821 votes. One ordinary share entitles to one (1) vote and one share of series C entitles to one tenth (1/10) of a vote. All shares of series C are held by the company.

About Medivir

Medivir develops innovative drugs with a focus on cancer where the unmet medical needs are high. The drug candidates are directed toward indication areas where available therapies are limited or missing and there are great opportunities to offer significant improvements to patients. Medivir is focusing on the development of fostroxacitabine bralpamide (fostrox), a smart, targeted chemotherapy designed to selectively treat liver cancer cells and to minimize side effects. Collaborations and partnerships are important parts of Medivir's business model, and the drug development is conducted either by Medivir or in partnership. Medivir's share (ticker: MVIR) is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm's Small Cap list. www.medivir.com.

