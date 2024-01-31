Number of shares and votes in Medivir AB on 31 January 2024

STOCKHOLM, Jan. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Medivir AB (NASDAQ Stockholm: MVIR) today announces that the number of shares and votes in Medivir has changed during January 2024 as a result of the rights issue resolved on by Medivir on 7 November 2023 and the directed issue to Hallberg Management AB resolved on by Medivir on 22 January 2024. Both issues have been previously announced through separate press releases. The new issues resulted in an increase of 48,664,647 ordinary shares respectively 7,547,170 ordinary shares, which entails an increase of 56,211,817 ordinary shares in total.

Today, the last trading day of the month, there are in total 112,917,968 shares in Medivir, of which 112,053,218 ordinary shares and 864,750 class C-shares, which together carrying 112,139,693 votes. One ordinary share entitles to one (1) vote and one class C-share entitles to one tenth (1/10) of a vote.

Magnus Christensen, CFO, Medivir AB
Telephone: +46 8 5468 3100
E-mail: [email protected] 

This information is such information that Medivir AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the Swedish Financial Instruments Trading Act. The information was sent for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at the time stated by the Company's news distributor set out above at the publication of this press release.

Medivir develops innovative drugs with a focus on cancer where the unmet medical needs are high. The drug candidates are directed toward indication areas where available therapies are limited or missing and there are great opportunities to offer significant improvements to patients. Medivir is focusing on the development of fostroxacitabine bralpamide (fostrox), a pro-drug designed to selectively treat liver cancer and to minimize side effects. Collaborations and partnerships are important parts of Medivir's business model, and the drug development is conducted either by Medivir or in partnership. Medivir's share (ticker: MVIR) is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm's Small Cap list. www.medivir.com

