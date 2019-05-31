Number of shares and votes in Orexo

UPPSALA, Sweden, May 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The number of votes in Orexo AB has changed as a result of the conversion of 110,029 class C shares into ordinary shares due to vesting under the company's long-term incentive program, LTIP 2016/2019.

Today, the last trading day of the month, there are in total 35,490,610 shares in Orexo AB, whereof 34,710,639 are ordinary shares and 779,971 class C shares. The total number of votes in the company amounts to 34,788,636.

For further information, please contact:

Orexo AB (publ.)

Lena Wange, IR & Communications Manager





Tel: +46 (0)18 780 88 00





E-mail: ir@orexo.com







This information is information that Orexo AB (publ.) is obliged to make public in accordance with the Swedish Financial Instruments Trading Act. The information was submitted for publication at 5.30 pm CET on May 31, 2019.

