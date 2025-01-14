Number One TikTok Creator, Khaby Lame, is on the Play.Works Network on Connected TV

News provided by

Play.Works

Jan 14, 2025, 02:00 ET

Viral Sensation Announces Partnership with Play.Works for Worldwide CTV Distribution

LONDON, Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Play.Works, the #1 provider of games and original TV channels for Connected TV (CTV), announces a groundbreaking partnership with Khaby Lame, the biggest TikTok creator in the world.  Khaby, known globally for his humor and wordless reactions that resonate with his 162 million+ followers, will now reach viewers on CTVs across the globe.  Audiences will enjoy Khaby Lame's unique comedy shorts and exclusive compilations, in a fresh format optimized for the largest screen in the home. Fans can already watch Khaby Lame on CTV by tuning to Free Games by Play.Works on Roku, Samsung, LG, and Vizio.

This new partnership is a significant step in Play.Works' mission to bring the biggest, most engaging, creators to television. As more of today's social media creators look to expand their reach beyond traditional platforms, Play.Works provides an innovative way to monetize content on CTV with free, ad-supported, offerings that greatly expand the variety of content on TV streaming platforms.

"Play.Works is thrilled to partner with Khaby Lame, a true internet icon, to bring his unique voice to connected TVs," said Jonathan Boltax, CEO of Play.Works. "Our platform enables creators to reach new audiences on television supported by premium, high-quality advertising. Khaby's humor and universal appeal make him an ideal fit, and we're excited to provide this new avenue for him and other creators to extend their fanbase worldwide."

Khaby Lame, whose hilarious and universally relatable videos on social media have made him a household name with his videos having been watched billions of times. Known for his iconic, wordless takes on life's everyday frustrations, Khaby's move to CTV allows him to reach additional viewers and provides fans with a new way to enjoy his content. "I'm thrilled to work with Play.Works to bring my content to the Play.Works Connected TV Network, so viewers can enjoy it together on the TV," said Khaby Lame. "This partnership lets me connect with new audiences and develop new content formats for me to connect with fans."

About Play.Works
Play.Works is the #1 provider of CTV games and original TV channels designed to engage viewers with fun gaming experiences on the primary screen. Play.Works has the largest CTV games catalog in the world with over 400+ titles built from the ground up, including Play.Works originals, Pac-Man, SpongeBob Bounce, Wheel of Fortune, Tetris®, Crossy Road, Trivia Crack, Doodle Jump, and classic games from Atari®. Play.Works' video AVOD and FAST channels, including Khaby Lame, Airrack, Ninja Kidz TV, and BRB Travel + Food®, feature original television programming from top creators and new voices. Play.Works CTV games and video services have a combined reach of over 250 million homes and can be found on world-leading platforms such as Comcast, Cox, SKY, Roku, Vizio, LG, Samsung, and most major TV platforms in North America and the UK.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2596555/Play_Works.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2596567/PlayWorks_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Play.Works

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?

icon3
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
icon1
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
icon2
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED

Also from this source

Play.Works Introduces "SpongeBob Bounce" to CTV

Play.Works Introduces "SpongeBob Bounce" to CTV

Play.Works, a leader in Connected TV (CTV) games and video content, proudly announces the launch of "SpongeBob Bounce". Available now on Roku and...
Play.Works Brings the Beloved Classic PAC-MAN to Connected TV Platforms

Play.Works Brings the Beloved Classic PAC-MAN to Connected TV Platforms

Play.Works, the leading provider of games and video content for Connected TV (CTV), is thrilled to announce the launch of the iconic arcade game...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Television

Television

Entertainment

Entertainment

Computer & Electronics

Computer & Electronics

Social Media

Social Media

News Releases in Similar Topics