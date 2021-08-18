NUMBER ZERO Redefines Car Phone Holder with Ultra-strong Magnet and Unique Design

"NUMBER ZERO's phone holder is unlike anything else on the market — with a magnet strong enough to hold 12 iPhones at once — and moving animations that make the holder a piece of automobile artwork when not in use," says Mr.WU, the designer and founder of NUMBER ZERO . "It's easily the most functional and versatile automobile phone holder ever created."

The new NUMBER ZERO car phone holder acts as:

An ultra-strong magnetic phone holder

An aromatherapy diffuser for essential oils

An artistic customizable animated display

An Eye-cathy Décor

Décor A table-top mobile phone stand

The NUMBER ZERO magnetic car phone holder launches at 9:00 AM, GMT-8, on August 17, 2021 exclusively on Indiegogo for $19.99 with free shipping to the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. For more information on the NUMBER ZERO phone holder visit the official Indiegogo page.

Many traditional phone holders are complicated, not strong enough, or unstable. But the NUMBER ZERO phone holder solves all those problems with its ultra-powerful magnet and sleek design.

Drivers can easily add a few drops of scented oil to a white pad that's easily inserted into the NUMBER ZERO phone holder, to enjoy a fresh and invigorating scent in their vehicle.

"I'm very excited to get the NUMBER ZERO phone holder for my car. As a former journalist who was always on the road and even now, as the co-founder of a startup, I'm constantly looking for a hands-free solution in the car that actually works. This product is the answer," says Beau Berman, Emmy-Award winning news reporter and co-founder of Layer Origin Nutrition.

The first-generation NUMBER ZERO phone holder received a glowing review from the leading journalistic organization in Spain, prior to the debut of the second-generation holder, launching in August 2021.

Owners of a NUMBER ZERO phone holder can also create completely custom backgrounds for the device.

NUMBER ZERO representatives are available for select in-person and Zoom interviews to discuss the launch of the phone holder and plans for the rollout.

About NUMBER ZERO: Founder, Zhiwen Wu, began working on phone holder prototypes in 2019 prior to launching the NUMBER ZERO phone holder in 2021. Wu has won numerous design awards after majoring in Industrial Design. His goal is to create fun, creative, and original products that are practically and thoughtfully designed. NUMBER ZERO has a U.S. office in Delaware and an office in Shenzhen, China.

WU ZHIWEN

NUMBER ZERO, Inc.

+1 323-825-5038

[email protected]

SOURCE NUMBER ZERO, Inc.

