Numbers of Eye Consultations in the Vietnam Ophthalmology Market are Expected to Rise to Over 56 Million by 2023: Ken Research

Number of eye inpatients is expected to rise at CAGR of 4.8% during the period 2018-2023E.

Refractive errors such as Myopia, is expected to increase in Vietnam at a CAGR of 14.1% during the period 2018- 2023E.

at a CAGR of 14.1% during the period 2018- 2023E. Number of Patients having Glaucoma is expected to increase at the highest CAGR of 15.4% during the period 2018-2023

Number of Consultations in Single Specialty Eye Hospitals: It is expected that 52% of the Vietnamese population will prefer Single Specialty Eye Hospitals for seeking consultation regarding the different eye diseases by the year 2023E owing to the increasing technological developments in the field of Ophthalmology in Vietnam.

Increasing Number of Consultations for Cataract: The number of consultations related to Cataract are expected to increase at a CAGR of 12.7% by the year ending 2023E owing to factors such as excessive consumption of Alcohol, Smoking, past eye surgery, ageing population, obesity, Diabetes, high blood pressure and increasing exposure to ultraviolet rays.

Advanced Training for Ophthalmologists: Major hospitals such as Central Eye Hospitals and Ho Chi Minh City Eye Hospital have been providing training on refraction and glazing by collaborating with Brien Holden Vision Institute, to improve the quality of refractive services. This will lead to increase in the number of Ophthalmologists in the near future. The trainings are provided by associations such as Vietnam Ministry of Health, Ministry of Education & training, VNIO, provincial authorities in Thai Binh, Nghe An, Son La, Hai Duong & Nanh Binh, medical universities in Hue, Thai Binh, Hanoi & Ho Chi Minh City and NGOs (Including those working in Disability).

Analysts at Ken Research in their latest publication "Vietnam Ophthalmology Market Outlook to 2023 - By Diseases (Cataract, Myopia, Glaucoma, Retina related Diseases, Blindness with Poor Eyesight, Conjunctivitis and Others), By Regions and By Hospitals (Single Specialty Eye Hospitals and Multi Specialty Hospitals)" believed that the Vietnam Ophthalmology Market will grow due to ageing population, higher usage of electronic devices with increased screen time and the rising environmental pollution. The market is expected to register a positive CAGR of over 11% in terms of eye consultations during the forecast period 2018-2023.

Key Segments Covered

By Types of Diseases

Cataract

Myopia

Glaucoma

Retina Related Diseases

Blindness with Poor Eyesight

Conjunctivitis

Others

By Regions

Hanoi

Ho Chi Minh City

Da Nang

Others

By Types of Hospitals

Single Specialty Eye Hospitals

Multi Specialty Hospitals

Key Target Audience

Single Specialty Hospitals

Multi Specialty Hospitals

Medical Devices Companies

Government Organizations

Non- Profit Organizations

Non- Governmental Organizations

Time Period Captured in the Report:

Historical Period: 2018

2018 Forecast Period: 2018-2023E

Companies Covered:

Ho Chi Minh City Eye Hospital

Central Eye Hospital

Saigon Eye Hospital

Da Nang Eye Hospital

Vietnam- Russia International Eye Hospital

Hanoi High Tech Eye Hospital

DND International Eye Hospital

Cao Thang Eye Hospital

Phuong Nam Eye Hospital

Japan International Eye Hospital

Key Topics Covered in the Report

Market Overview and Genesis of Vietnam Ophthalmology Market

Market Ecosystem of the Vietnam Ophthalmology Market

Hospital Infrastructure in the Vietnam

Vietnam Ophthalmology Market Size

Vietnam Ophthalmology Market Segmentation by Types of Hospitals (Single Specialty Eye Hospitals and Multi Specialty Hospitals)

Vietnam Ophthalmology Market by Types of Diseases (Cataract, Myopia, Glaucoma, Retina Related Diseases, Blindness due to Poor Vision, Conjunctivitis and Others)

Vietnam Ophthalmology Market by Regions ( Hanoi , Ho Chi Minh City , Da Nang and Others)

, , and Others) Cost Comparison of Major Eye Diseases in Vietnam with other South- East Asian Countries

with other South- East Asian Countries Vietnam Ophthalmology Market- Business model

Trends and Developments in the Vietnam Ophthalmology Market

Issues and Challenges in the Vietnam Ophthalmology Market.

Government Regulations in Vietnam Ophthalmology Market

Ophthalmology Market Competitive Scenario and Company Profiles of Major Players in the Market

Investment Model

Recent and Future Technology Innovations

Vietnam Ophthalmology Market Future Outlook and Projections (2018-2023E).

For more information on the market research report please refer to below link:

https://www.kenresearch.com/healthcare/general-healthcare/vietnam-online-ophthalmology-market/205240-91.html

Other Related Reports

Indonesia Ophthalmology Market Outlook to 2023 - By Ailment Type (Cataract, Myopia, Glaucoma, Conjunctivitis and Others) and by Regions (DKI Jakarta, West Java, Central Java, North Sumatra and Others)

The report titled "Indonesia Ophthalmology Market Outlook to 2023 - By Ailment Type (Cataract, Myopia, Glaucoma, Conjunctivitis and Others) and by Regions (DKI Jakarta, West Java, Central Java, North Sumatra and Others)" covers market size by number of consultations and number of inpatients in single specialty eye hospital/clinic along with market segmentation by type of diseases (Cataract, Myopia, Glaucoma, Conjunctivitis and Others), by region (DKI Jakarta, West Java, Central Java, North Sumatra and Others) for 2018. The report also covers emerging growth drivers and trends; issues and challenges; customer pain points and decision making parameters; investment model for single specialty eye care and competitive landscape of players in ophthalmology market. Special focus has been placed on Jakarta Eye Center, Cicendo Eye Hospital, Undaan Eye Hospital, Sumatra Eye Hospital (SMEC), KMN Eye Care, AINI Eye Hospital, Bali Mandara Eye Hospital, Bandung Eye Center in terms of extensive company profiling. The report further explores market's future outlook & projections along with success factors highlighting the major opportunities & cautions.

Vietnam Healthcare Market by Industry Type (Hospitals & Clinics, Diagnostic Labs, Pharmaceutical And Medical Devices)–Outlook To 2022

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the healthcare market in Vietnam. The report covers Vietnam healthcare market size, market segmentation by hospitals & clinics, diagnostic labs, pharmaceutical and medical devices. The report also covers market in different aspects such as healthcare scenario in Vietnam, government and private spending on healthcare, cross comparison of healthcare sector of Vietnam with other Asia Pacific countries, mergers, acquisitions and funding in healthcare sector, investment model for setting up a hospital, snapshots of daycare centers and polyclinics, investment model for setting up a diagnostic laboratory, government regulations for launching a new drug, role of IT companies in Vietnam healthcare sector and comparative analysis of major players in each section. The report provides detailed overview on future outlook & projections with analyst recommendations for the industry.

Singapore Healthcare Market Forecast to 2022 - by Type of Clinics (Medical and Dental), by Hospitals (Private, Public and Not-for-Profit), by Prescription and OTC Drugs, by type of Medical Devices (Consumables, Diagnostic Imaging, Patient Aids, Orthopedics & Prosthetics, Dental Products and Others)

The report provides information on market size for Singapore hospital, pharmaceutical, pharmacy retail, clinics, Contract Research Organization and medical devices. The report covers aspects such as, hospital market segment (by public, private & not-for-profit hospitals, by Inpatient & Outpatient and by Acute, Community & Psychiatry Hospitals), pharmaceutical market segment (by Prescription & OTC Drugs, by Patented & Generic Drugs), pharmacy retail market segment (by drugs & private label goods and by region), CRO market segmentation (by Therapeutic Class & by Clinical Trial Phase) and medical device market segment (by type of medical device, and by end user), competitive landscape of major players in the Singapore clinics market, hospital market, pharmaceutical market, pharmacy retail market, clinical laboratory market, CRO market and medical devices market and covering competitive landscape of major healthcare institutions including Singapore Medical group, Q&M Dental Group, Singapore General Hospital, Ferrer Park, Changi General Hospital, GSK, Singapore, Beacon pharmaceuticals, Guardian Pharmacy, Unity Pharmacy, Singapore Clinical Research Institute, QT Vascular, Biosensors International, National Healthcare Group Diagnostics, Innovative Diagnostics and Radlink. The report concludes with market projections for future and analyst recommendations highlighting the major opportunities and cautions.

India Home Healthcare Market Outlook to 2023 - By Patient Profile (Elderly Care, Physiotherapy, Stroke rehabilitation, Wound Care and Others); By Organized (Subscription and Non Recurring Model) and Unorganized, By Major Cities

The report provides a comprehensive analysis on the Home Healthcare Market of India. The report covers various aspects including introduction, market size by revenue (2013-2018), overall home healthcare market segmentation by market structure, by age group of patients, by profile of patients, by major cities and by subscription and recurring models, competition scenario in the industry, company profiles of major players in the market, growth drivers, trends and developments, issues and challenges in the home healthcare market and the regulatory framework of the industry. The report concludes with market projection and analyst recommendations highlighting the major opportunities and cautions.

