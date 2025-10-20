NumberSquad Launches Year‑Round Tax Planning Package for Small Businesses and the Self‑Employed

Tech‑enabled, all‑in‑one tax planning for entrepreneurs — proactive strategies plus monthly bookkeeping, payroll, and tax prep to save money, stay compliant, and gain year‑round peace of mind.

OAKTON, Va., Oct. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- NumberSquad, a tech‑enabled accounting firm serving small businesses and self‑employed professionals, today announced a new year‑round Tax Planning Package designed to make smart, legal tax savings simple and practical.

Tax strategies work best when planned and implemented throughout the year, but that process can be complicated, time‑consuming, and paperwork-heavy. NumberSquad's package combines proactive tax planning with hands‑on implementation and an all‑in‑one financial platform: tax preparation, monthly bookkeeping, and payroll tailored to small business owners. The integrated approach helps clients reduce taxes ethically, avoid costly mistakes, stay compliant, and gain peace of mind.

About NumberSquad: NumberSquad is a small‑business accounting firm offering an all‑in‑one financial service: tax planning, tax preparation, monthly bookkeeping, and payroll for small businesses and self‑employed individuals. Our proactive services keep financial records current, reveal opportunities (like overpayments or missed deductions), and enable effective tax strategies year‑round. Since 2011, our team of more than a dozen tax and accounting professionals has supported hundreds of clients locally and remotely, with a focus on the Washington, DC metro area including, Northern Virginia and Maryland.

Tech-enabled and client-focused, NumberSquad builds tools like DocuPort to automate the process for tax planning, tax filing, bookkeeping, and payroll, so business owners can save time and focus on growth.

