NumbersUSA Looks Forward to Helping to Restore Immigration Credibility

ARLINGTON, Va., Dec. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NumbersUSA, the nation's largest single-issue advocacy group, congratulates President-elect Donald Trump and members of the 119th Congress on behalf of our millions of grassroots activists and supporters.

Donald Trump won a decisive victory based on the top two issues for voters – the economy and immigration – which are inextricably tied.

President-elect Trump has a clear mandate from the American people to restore the credibility of our immigration system, ensuring that it functions first and foremost in the interest of the American people.

Trump has promised to reestablish the rule of law, both at the border and in the interior of the country. His running mate, JD Vance, has promised that "we're done importing foreign labor, we're going to fight for American citizens and their good jobs and their good wages."

These messages resonate with voters appalled by the past four years of the Biden-Harris administration's open border policies, which have brought in the largest number of immigrants – both legal and illegal – of any single-term administration in history.

America was on pace to add 35 million new foreign residents in a single decade, an unsustainable increase that would make it harder for Americans to afford housing, secure good-paying jobs, and improve their quality of life.

NumbersUSA looks forward to working with President-elect Trump, Vice President-elect Vance, and members of both parties in Congress to make reforms that limit immigration a reality.

On day one in office, Trump can end programs put in place by the Biden administration that incentivized and rewarded illegal immigration. As Speaker Johnson has indicated, the priority for the House of Representatives is to reintroduce and pass H.R. 2 – a crucial first step.

We also urge the Trump administration and Congress to effect more lasting reforms by pushing for NumbersUSA's Great Solutions in legislation.

About NumbersUSA

NumbersUSA is a nonpartisan, nonprofit organization that supports a balanced immigration system that welcomes the spouses and minor children of U.S. citizens and legal permanent residents, is responsive to acute refugee crises, attracts those with extraordinary ability and talents, addresses temporary labor shortages, and protects the most vulnerable. As America's largest single-issue advocacy group, focused exclusively on immigration reform, NumbersUSA has 8 million grassroots supporters spread across every congressional district. Founded by Roy Beck in 1996 to promote civil debate on the immigration recommendations of the U.S. Commission on Immigration Reform – chaired by civil rights icon Barbara Jordan – NumbersUSA continues to advocate for immigration policies that ensure Americans' safety and promote economic fairness, while protecting the environment and quality of life.

