NumbersUSA Releases Candidate Comparison of Colin Allred and Ted Cruz

ARLINGTON, Va., Sept. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, NumbersUSA, the nation's largest nonpartisan immigration reform organization, released a detailed comparison of Ted Cruz and Colin Allred's immigration voting records and public stances to help inform Texas voters.

Senator Ted Cruz received an A+ for his work to secure the border and lower immigration numbers, while Colin Allred received an F for his support for open borders and radical immigration policies.

"Allred is running ads claiming that, if elected, he'll 'secure the border,'" said James Massa, CEO of NumbersUSA.1 "But Allred doesn't support a single NumbersUSA-recommended reform on our candidate comparison, a chart that lets voters easily see where he and Cruz stand on major immigration issues, from mandating E-Verify to raising the bar for asylum."

NumbersUSA combed through years of Cruz and Allred's roll call votes and bill sponsorships, along with their statements and interviews, to create the non-partisan comparison chart.2

NumbersUSA has long issued grade cards on every member of Congress based on their immigration voting record. Allred has one of the worst lifetime scores of any member — lower than 65% of Democrats and every single Republican. Cruz, by contrast, boasts one of the highest ratings of any senator or congressman in the nation and has earned the title of an immigration True Reformer.

On issue after issue, there are stark differences between both candidates — from amnesty to securing the Southern Border.

Texans accordingly rank immigration among their top three issues this election cycle, just behind inflation and the economy.3

"Border security could determine the outcome of this Senate race — and control of the entire chamber," said James. "Texans who are concerned about immigration should tune out the TV ads and compare Cruz and Allred's actual records."

About NumbersUSA

NumbersUSA supports a balanced immigration system that welcomes the spouses and minor children of U.S. citizens and legal permanent residents, is responsive to acute refugee crises, attracts those with extraordinary ability and talents, addresses temporary labor shortages, protects the most vulnerable, and is enforced. NumbersUSA is a nonpartisan, nonprofit organization that believes better immigration policy is possible. Focused exclusively on immigration reform, NumbersUSA is America's largest single-issue advocacy group with over 8 million grassroots members and supporters spread across every congressional district. Founded solely by Roy Beck in 1996 to promote civil debate on the immigration recommendations of the U.S. Commission on Immigration Reform — chaired by civil rights icon Barbara Jordan — NumbersUSA continues to advocate for sensible immigration policies that ensure Americans' safety, promote economic fairness, while conserving the environment and quality of life.



