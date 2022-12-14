Numbrail Allows Players to Engage With Game on Their Own Terms With New Unlimited Mode

New feature allows for more flexible and enjoyable puzzle-solving experience

APOPKA, Fla., Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Saintilway Productions is proud to announce the release of an unlimited mode for Numbrail, the popular 5x5 numeric optimization puzzle. The new feature allows players to engage with the game on their own terms, without the pressure of a time limit or other constraints.

A Numbrail challenge is being played. The numbers on the green background are currently selected by the Numbrail AI, while the numbers on the brown background are selected by the players. The game alternates between the Numbrail AI and the player. The first player to reach 61 points wins. A game from the Numbrail puzzle book is being played. The first player has 27 points and the second player has 22 points. It is currently the second player's turn, and they can choose from any of the squares with a filled circle at the bottom right corner.

Numbrail is designed to challenge players to use strategic thinking and optimization skills to collect 61 points in a structured game environment. The game builds on the concept of optimization, which is a fundamental aspect of computer science and is used in a variety of real-world situations.

"We are excited to release the unlimited mode for Numbrail, which allows players to engage with the game on their own terms," said Wendly Saintil, the creator of Numbrail. "Whether you're a seasoned player looking to improve your skills, or someone who is new to the game and just wants to have fun, the unlimited mode provides a great way to experience Numbrail and learn more about the importance of optimization in computing."

The unlimited mode is available now on the Numbrail website, at numbrail.com/unlimited . Players can visit the site to access the game and start playing immediately.

About Numbrail

Numbrail is an optimization puzzle that challenges players to use strategic thinking and optimization skills to collect 61 points in a structured game environment. The game is designed to spark interest in computer science and to remind players that optimization is an essential part of everyday life. This analytical puzzle is designed to intrigue the brains of all puzzle lovers. Created during the COVID-19 pandemic, Numbrail started as a technical interview question and has evolved into a complex and challenging game. The game has received praise for its clean and minimalist design, and has been described as compelling and engaging.

Press Contact

Wendly Saintil

[email protected]

numbrail.com

407-369-3730

Press Resources

https://numbrail.nyc3.digitaloceanspaces.com/press.zip

SOURCE Saintilway Productions, LLC