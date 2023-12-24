NuMe Introduces Acai-Infused Hair Care Trio for Luxurious Locks

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Dec. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NuMe, an innovative name in the beauty industry, is thrilled to unveil a trio of Acai-infused hair care products that promise to transform your hair care routine. Enriched with the power of Acai berries, known for their abundance in Omega 3, 6, 9, and vitamins B, C, and E, these products are designed to protect, strengthen, and nourish your hair, leaving you with softer, shinier, and healthier locks. Discover the magic of Acai with NuMe's Acai Shampoo, Acai Conditioner, and Acai Hair Mask, available now on NuMe Official Website.

NuMe Acai Shampoo: Tropic Power for Vibrant Hair



Revitalize hair with tropic power. Acai berries are packed with Omega 3, 6, 9 and vitamins B, C and E to protect against environmental toxins, strengthen and nourish strands and shield against split ends. Acai nourishes the scalp creating a healthy environment for hair to flourish. Experience softer, shinier and healthier hair with NuMe's Acai Shampoo. Shed less and turn heads more.



Step by Step:

Apply on damp hair and massage thoroughly at the roots. Rinse completely and repeat as necessary. Follow up with NuMe Acai Conditioner for best results.



NuMe Acai Conditioner: Nourish and Moisturize for Luscious Locks



Complete your wash with the nourishing and moisturizing NuMe Acai Conditioner. The Acai Berry is loaded with Omega 3,6, 9 and vitamins B, C and E that hydrate and moisturize hair strands. Protect delicate hair against harsh toxins and say goodbye to dry and dull ends. Experience softer, shinier and healthier hair with NuMe's Acai Conditioner.



Step by Step:

After NuMe Acai Shampoo, apply Acai Conditioner from mid to ends of hair and let sit for 2 minutes. Rinse thoroughly.



NuMe Acai Hair Mask: Power-Packed Nourishment for Your Hair



Lock in Acai power with NuMe's Acai Hair Mask formulated with Omega 3,6, 9 and vitamins B, C and E to soften and moisturize hair strands. Let the power of acai transform your hair into the best version of itself. Receive the ultimate hair nourishment and your hair will thank you. It's time you get the healthy hair you deserve with NuMe's Acai Hair Mask.

Acai Key 5 Benefits for the Hair:

Acai berries, rich in vitamins A and E, act as a safeguard against environmental damage to your hair. The protective barrier formed by acai minimizes exposure to chemicals and toxins, playing a preventive role in averting premature hair loss. Acai berries also enhance hair elasticity making it easier to brush and reducing the likelihood of hair splitting or brittleness. This attribute not only simplifies styling but also diminishes frizz, sparing the frustration of having hair ruined by humidity. Acai berries effectively lock moisture into your hair, ensuring a conditioned scalp. Particularly beneficial for those dealing with scalp itchiness, redness, eczema, or psoriasis. This helps prevent discomfort of an irritated scalp and helps hair appear shinier and softer. The oil derived from acai serves to fortify hair by leveraging its zinc content and the presence of vitamins B1, B2, and B3. These ingredients collectively contribute to nourishing hair follicles, acting as a preventative measure against hair thinning or dullness. This quality makes acai particularly useful for those with curly, textured strands or hair that has had chemical treatments. Acai's potential to promote hair growth is attributed to its protein and healthy fat content. The berries house ingredients that stimulate blood circulation, a crucial factor for supporting hair growth. Ensuring that hair follicles receive adequate oxygen and nutrition, acai facilitates the natural progression of the hair growth cycle.

NuMe's Acai Collection is available now on our official website.

About NuMe:

Founded with beauty, health and innovation in mind our philosophy is simple. NuMe believes in creating professional-quality styling tools and hair care products that are accessible to everyone.

Press Contact:

Sebastian Urtiz, Jackalope Media Group

Email: [email protected]

