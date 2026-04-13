Numecent Announces Native Cloudpager Integration with Citrix Studio

Integration Simplifies VDI Management and Hardens Enterprise Resilience

IRVINE, Calif., April 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Numecent, a leader in application containerization and cloud-native application management, today announced a new integration between its Cloudpager® platform and Citrix DaaS™ and Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops (CVAD)™. This integration enables administrators to natively publish and manage Cloudpaging® application containers within Citrix DaaS and CVAD, supporting both cloud-managed and self-managed control plane deployments through Citrix Studio. This expands application compatibility, portability, and performance across Citrix environments without switching consoles.

By decoupling applications from the underlying desktop image, the integration eliminates "app-to-OS" friction and enables IT teams to modernize their stack without the burden of image sprawl.

Modernized Application Delivery and Image Consolidation

IT teams can now incorporate Cloudpaging application containers into Citrix DaaS and CVAD workflows without custom tooling. By virtualizing applications per-user, rather than installing into images themselves, joint customers can prevent image bloat and sprawl, significantly lower storage and management costs.

"Citrix DaaS and CVAD support some of the most demanding enterprise desktop deployments in the world," said Arthur S. Hitomi, CEO and Co-founder, Numecent. "By natively integrating Cloudpager with Citrix DaaS and CVAD, we've made it easier than ever to containerize and provision even the most stubborn legacy applications and software suites to any user across persistent and non-persistent desktops. This approach removes application deployment friction, reduces image sprawl, and strengthens business continuity by making applications instantly portable across Citrix DaaS and CVAD environments."

Enhanced Disaster Recovery and Operational Excellence

The integration paves the way for enterprise shifts toward app-centric resilience. In the event of a site failure or ransomware incident, IT can spin up a clean Citrix DaaS or CVAD environment and use Cloudpager to securely repopulate applications from the cloud, drastically reducing Recovery Time Objectives (RTO).

Key Benefits for Citrix Environments

Expanded Application Compatibility: Package and deploy virtually any Windows application (including legacy or complex applications) without modifying the underlying OS image.

Package and deploy virtually any Windows application (including legacy or complex applications) without modifying the underlying OS image. Streamlined Management: Establish a single workflow for desktop and application provisioning across your enterprise.

Establish a single workflow for desktop and application provisioning across your enterprise. Legacy Application Modernization: Run mission-critical 16-bit or 32-bit applications on modern desktops without changes to the applications or the need for legacy-specific servers.

Run mission-critical 16-bit or 32-bit applications on modern desktops without changes to the applications or the need for legacy-specific servers. Improved Operational Flexibility: Dynamically applications and updates outside of desktop images to streamline updates and reduce image sprawl.

Dynamically applications and updates outside of desktop images to streamline updates and reduce image sprawl. Service Resiliency: Enable quicker rebuilding of desktop environments while automating application restores and configurations as needed.

"Our customers continue to look for flexible, enterprise-ready approaches to modernizing application delivery within their Citrix DaaS and CVAD environments," said Shawn Bass, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Citrix DaaS. "With this integration of Cloudpager with Citrix DaaS and CVAD, we're giving organizations a streamlined way to package and deploy application containers within their existing workflows, while maintaining the performance and reliability they expect."

"Organizations are under constant pressure to simplify operations while ensuring resilience against disruption," said Todd Hsu, President of Ferroque Systems. "The native integration of Cloudpager into Citrix Studio is a meaningful step forward, giving our customers the ability to decouple applications from images, reduce complexity, and accelerate recovery in the face of outages or cyber events. It enables a more agile, app-centric approach to VDI that aligns with how enterprises are modernizing their digital workspace strategies."

For more information, visit numecent.com/citrix or join the webinar with Numecent and Citrix on May 12th to learn more. Register at https://info.numecent.com/webinar-cloudpager-integration-to-citrix-studio.

About Numecent

Numecent is a leader in application container and cloud-native container management technologies. Its flagship product, Cloudpager, enables IT teams to seamlessly provision and manage applications across all modern physical and virtual Windows desktop and multi-cloud environments. Learn more at www.numecent.com.

Citrix, Citrix DaaS and Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops are trademarks or registered trademarks of Citrix Systems, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the United States and/or other countries. All other product and company names and marks mentioned in this document are the property of their respective owners and are mentioned for identification.

CONTACT: Erin Jones, [email protected]

SOURCE Numecent