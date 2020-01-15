NuMedii, Inc. Announces Pharmaceutical Discovery Collaboration For Ulcerative Colitis

SAN MATEO, Calif., Jan. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NuMedii, Inc. today announced a new partnership with a drug delivery company to develop new therapeutics for ulcerative colitis. The collaboration will bring together NuMedii's NM-001 asset for ulcerative colitis and a proprietary delivery technology that enables efficient delivery to the gastrointestinal (GI) tract.

"We believe this collaboration has the potential to create transformative treatment options for patients with ulcerative colitis. It provides an exciting opportunity to leverage an asset identified by NuMedii's AI drug discovery platform alongside our partner's expertise in local GI drug delivery," said Gini Deshpande, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer. "We look forward to continuing our growth momentum as we progress our pipeline, which includes this partnership as well as our internal efforts on our fibrosis program, and seek additional collaborations that ultimately benefit patients in need."

NuMedii's proprietary and dynamic AIDD (Artificial Intelligence for Drug Discovery) technology employs deep learnings of human biology consisting of hundreds of millions of molecular, pharmacological and clinical data points that the company has curated and harmonized. The Company couples these data with proprietary machine learning and network-based algorithms to discover and advance precise, effective new drug candidates, as well as biomarkers predictive of efficacy for diseases.

Financial terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

About NuMedii, Inc.

NuMedii discovers effective new targets, drugs and biomarkers via its exclusive AIDD (Artificial Intelligence for Drug Discovery) drug discovery technology originally developed at Stanford University. The technology consists of both public and proprietary data and is geared to improve the probability of therapeutic success. NuMedii partners with pharmaceutical companies for development and commercialization. For more information, please visit www.numedii.com.

