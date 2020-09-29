Numeracle and Fonative Deliver Verified Identity™ Solution for Customer Due Diligence in Communications

MCLEAN, Va., Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Numeracle, Inc., the pioneer of Verified Identity™ for communications, and Fonative, the Compliant Communications™ Company, have announced the joint support of the recent enforcement efforts taken by the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) and the State of Ohio against service providers who knowingly, or unknowingly, support the origination of illegal call traffic across communications platforms.

In the landmark proceeding, Federal Trade Commission, et. al. v. Educare Centre Services, Inc., et. al., a communications service provider found to be negligent in prohibiting the illegal calling practices of clients utilizing its network, is now banned from further engaging in communications delivery considered to be high risk. Further, the service provider must implement stringent due diligence related to customer onboarding and adopt and implement monitoring procedures prior to delivering services to new accounts.

As the pioneer of Verified Identity in the communications ecosystem, Numeracle is enabling hundreds of legal entities to voluntarily disclose their calling identities via a "know your customer" (KYC) process designed to validate call intent and consent-based competence in compliant calling.

"Numeracle first introduced the concept of KYC within the communications ecosystem to remove caller anonymity in support of FTC initiatives and consumer preference for transparency," said Numeracle founder and CEO Rebekah Johnson. "This order makes a distinction between the entity and the phone number, identifying the need to look beyond the number to validate the identity of the entity using it."

Through the delivery of the Verified Identity solution to its customer base, Fonative has built on its long-standing focus in regulatory compliance and risk-management for call centers by proactively integrating Numeracle's robust customer due diligence into its RegReady™ CPaaS platform.

Fonative's platform integrates Numeracle's industry-leading Verified Identity for customers across North America, which results in higher levels of call completion and reduced false positives by spam and scam blockers currently being deployed by carriers and mobile operators.

"Numeracle continues to be one step ahead of the industry which is why we put Verified Identity in place to ensure bad actor traffic is monitored for and stopped, and we didn't wait for an FTC order to start thinking about this," said Steve Smith, founder and CEO of Fonative. "As a communications service provider, we've embraced the compliance process so our customers don't have to worry about their call delivery campaigns being impacted by other clients found to be bad actors."

"This landmark order changes the narrative of how we do business within the communications industry," added Johnson. "Customer due diligence is no longer on the list of a 'nice to have' process when it comes to communications operations. This is a process that service and platform providers must implement to actively monitor and ban the origination of illegal traffic."

