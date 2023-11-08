Numerade Launches Ace Images to Deepen Students' Learning and Understanding Through AI-Generated Visual Aids

New visual feature will supplement written responses from Numerade's generative AI tutor to help explain complex physics and math concepts

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Numerade, the AI-powered online STEM learning platform, launched Ace Images today, a new feature that produces original AI-generated images alongside written responses. This new feature is accessed through Numerade's generative AI tutor, Ace, which launched earlier this year and, using questions asked, can learn students' unique study patterns. Through Ace Images, the AI tutor can now generate completely original visual aids like diagrams, graphics, models, and charts for certain physics and math problems. Additionally, Ace is capable of summarizing and interacting with photos and files of handwritten notes, lecture slides, and more. Through these new features, Numerade can better serve students in their preferred learning modality and deepen their understanding of complex STEM concepts, enabling greater positive learning outcomes.

Generative AI has made a significant impact in education, providing opportunities to drive positive learning outcomes. In fact, student retention on Numerade has increased by 33% since the introduction of Ace showing that students are spending time receiving step-by-step guidance and support from the AI tutor.

With Ace Images, Numerade is taking it a step further. Studies show that 65% of the general population are visual learners — they retain 80% of what they see, but only 20% and 10% of what they read and hear, respectively. By enabling students to receive both text and image responses through Ace Images' unique multimodal approach, Numerade's AI tutor now provides a real-life, multi-sensory learning environment where students communicate in a variety of different organic channels.

"Numerade was born out of a personal mission to make education accessible for all, no matter their socioeconomic status," explained Numerade CEO and Co-Founder Nhon Ma. "AI — and more recently large language models — has allowed us to not only make learning more attainable but enrich students' learning experiences by letting them interact and connect directly with the material. This is only the beginning of what we'll be able to do with this technology."

Accuracy was a top priority when developing Ace Images, especially when facing the challenging task of creating visual content that aligns with AI-generated responses. AI image techniques are skilled at creative tasks — like building characters or designing new environments — but struggle to create images that require high-contextual accuracy, like with STEM subjects. However, by developing a hybrid system of LLMs, deterministic functions, and proprietary data, Numerade's method has decreased error rates to 10%.

Ace Images is embedded within the existing Ace product and is now available for all Numerade customers, focusing first on physics and math before expanding to other subjects.

About Numerade
Numerade is a generative AI online learning platform that drives deep learning and understanding in STEM education. Our mission is to instill honest excitement in STEM among students and reignite educators' passion for teaching. This is achieved through advanced AI technology that prioritizes engaging and interactive education, extensive comprehension, and high rates of accuracy. We are dedicated to making education more accessible by giving instructors the tools they need to share their knowledge and understanding with students everywhere.

