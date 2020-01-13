Numerati® Partners LLC's Dr. David K.A. Mordecai Presented at the CFTC's Second Annual Fintech Forward Conference

The conference brought together innovators, regulators, market participants and the general public to discuss the latest in FinTech developments and the impact of these emerging technologies on markets and customers. Building on the prior year's inaugural conference, Fintech Forward delved deeper into the current issues and trends related to the adoption of artificial intelligence technology, and digitization, as well as big data and global perspectives on FinTech issues, all of which are current priorities for the CFTC.

Dr. Mordecai, Co-Managing Member of Numerati® Partners LLC and lead investigator of the NYU RiskEcon® Lab for Decision Metrics @ Courant Institute of Mathematical Sciences, participated in a panel discussing the appropriate framework model and criteria to enable responsible and accurate artificial intelligence. He opened his remarks discussing the use of explainability within AI, "as a scientist, a technologist, an engineer, a mathematical statistician, I don't think explainability is the right term but rather the statistical and mathematical notion and discipline of model interpretability…Getting the science, the technology, the engineering, and the math from a reliability engineering perspective, from a security perspective from a fundamental validity perspective is really the key." Dr. Mordecai closed his remarks discussing some suitable alternative roles for government regulators in AI framework regulation.

Dr. Mordecai has three decades of extensive industry and capital markets experience with automation and operational risk in diverse commercial contexts, as well as a Ph.D from the University of Chicago and an MBA in Finance from NYU Stern School of Business. He is also a Vice-Chair of the AI and Robotics Law Committee and the Nanotechnology Law Committee of the Sci-Tech Chapter of the American Bar Association.

About Numerati® Partners LLC

Numerati® Partners LLC coordinates a data analytics and technology development ecosystem, with the mission of advancing and fostering the next generation of scalable data-intensive risk and liability management enterprises. The firm provides resources fundamental to advancing the development of nascent leading-edge inferential surveillance, monitoring, and predictive analytics technologies for deployment within the RiskTech domain: risk technologies associated with adaptive distributed, networked and embedded systems such as remote sensing, agent-oriented data analytics, computing and control systems. Numerati® Partners curates integrated RiskTech solutions as well as forensic and use-case applications in RiskTech sub-domains such as LitTech, RegTech, FinTech and InsurTech (litigation technology, regulation technology, financial technology and insurance technology). For more information, visit: www.numeratipartners2012.com.

About RiskEcon® Lab @ Courant Institute of Mathematical Science, NYU

The mission of RiskEcon® Lab @ Courant Institute Mathematical Sciences is the development of experimental testbeds and analytics that employ high-dimensional datasets from innovative sources by applying a range of computational and analytical methods to commercial and industrial sensor networks and edge computing embedded systems, focusing primarily on research and development (R&D) of remote- and compressed- sensing, anomaly detection, forensic analytics and statistical process control. By employing applied computational statistics within the context of robust and scalable data analytic solutions, our goal is robust integration of machine learning with signal processing for measurement and control, in order to conduct research fundamental to large-scale, real-world questions in risk and liability management.

RiskEcon® Lab enables, facilitates and coordinates academic research for the development of commercially-viable, analytical applications employing computational statistical tools in conjunction with innovative and non-traditional data structures, by utilizing applied mathematical statistics, computational economics and social computing.

RiskEcon® Lab for Decision Metrics was established in 2011 at Courant Institute of Mathematical Sciences, an independent division of New York University (NYU). Courant is considered to be one of the world's leading mathematics educational and scientific research centers, and has been ranked first in research in applied mathematics. RiskEcon® Lab is the cornerstone of the Computational Economics and Algorithmic Data Analytics (CEcADA) cooperative at New York University, established concurrently in 2011. For more information, visit: https://wp.nyu.edu/riskeconlab/.

Contacts

David K.A. Mordecai

Samantha Kappagoda

Tel: (212) 214-0537

Email: info@numeratipartners2012.com

SOURCE Numerati Partners LLC

Related Links

http://numeratipartners2012.com/

